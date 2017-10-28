Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Boys Soccer

Bentworth caps season with win at Riverview

George Guido | Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, 11:15 p.m.

Updated 8 minutes ago

In a day when both teams were plagued with soggy field conditions in the second half, three big first-half plays by Bentworth proved to be the difference.

Sophomore Shawn Dziak threw touchdown passes of 75, 56 and 35 yards as the Bearcats downed Riverview, 21-6, in a nonconference game in Oakmont.

It was the season finale for both teams as Bentworth ended 4-6, and Riverview finished 2-7.

Dziak threw for 257 yards, giving him 1,483 yards thisseason. His favorite target, senior Ben Peternel, who opened the weekend sixth in WPIAL receiving, capped his career with four catches for 118 yards.

Peternel had 49 catches for 942 yards this season.

“It's always nice to get a win,” said Bearcats coach Ron Skiles. “Our season was a little bit long. We played a lot of young players, a lot of mistakes out there.”

Riverview had the lead briefly.

A muffed punt gave the Raiders possession at the Bentworth 49-yard-line, and Riverview drove in from there, with Devon Binz scoring on a 5-yard run. The 2-point conversion pass attempt failed, and the Raiders held a 6-0 lead with 4 minutes, 19 seconds left in the first quarter.

But the lead would last a mere 60 seconds as Dziak hooked up with Peternel on a 75-yard pass play on third-and-5.

Riordan Tush caught second quarter passes of 56 and 35 yards to give the Bearcats a 21-6 halftime lead.

The final scoring pass came with just 23 seconds left in the second quarter.

“We throw the ball a lot,” Skiles said. “Even though he's a sophomore, he's got a lot of repetitions in terms of practice and so forth.”

As a chilling rain came down harder in the second half at Riverside Park, both teams had offensive problems.

“We came out and started off well. We took the lead,” Raiders coach Matt Bonislawski said. “They had a couple big plays that hurt, then it started raining, and it made for a stalemate in the second half. It's hard to do anything out there when it was slippery and wet.”

Riverview only mustered 59 yards on the day, failing to take advantage of six Bentworth turnovers. Riverview had five turnovers.

The Raiders had just 18 players dressed because of a combination of injuries and illnesses.

“We've had two years in a row of injuries to key players,” Bonislawski said. “Having multiple injuries and low numbers to begin with, it's tough but it is what it is. We can't make excuses.”

Riverview loses just two seniors — Christian Tamburro and Bill Conley. If turnout numbers improve, the Raiders could improve.

Meanwhile, Skiles believes Bentworth, a member of the Class 2A Century Conference the last two seasons, is in line to drop to Class A with the upcoming PIAA reclassification.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.