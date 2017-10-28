Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Boys Soccer

High school roundup: No. 1 Peters Township boys soccer, No. 2 North Allegheny advance to title match

Staff Reports | Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, 11:21 p.m.

Updated 43 minutes ago

Luke Kelly, Bryce Gabelhart, Nathan Lopus and Brian Bruzdewicz scored goals for No. 1 Peters Township (17-0-1) in a 4-1 WPIAL Class AAAA semifinal win over No. 13 Pine-Richland (13-5-2) on Saturday at West Allegheny.

Niko Marsh scored Pine-Richland's only goal in the second half. Peters Township will face No. 2 North Allegheny in the championship match.

North Allegheny 9, Canon-McMillan 0 — Josh Luchini scored four goals to lead No. 2 North Allegheny (18-2-1) to a WPIAL Class AAAA semifinal win over No. 11 Canon-McMillan (12-7). Grant Glorioso earned the shutout for North Allegheny.

West Allegheny 3, South Fayette 2, OT — No. 1 West Allegheny (19-1-1) scored with less than nine minutes remaining in overtime to defeat No. 5 South Fayette (14-5-2) at North Allegheny. South Fayette scored the first two goals of the game from Jared Renz and Chad Eldridge.

West Allegheny got the board with 14 minutes remaining the game with a goal from Steven Abbott. The Indians forced overtime when Nathan Dragisich scored the equalizer with 26 seconds remaining. West Allegheny will face No. 6 Montour in the final.

Montour 2, Chartiers Valley 1, OT — Brandon Wagner scored the golden goal in the first two minutes of overtime to lead No. 6 Montour (15-3-1) to a WPIAL Class AAA semifinal win over No. 2 Chartiers Valley (16-4) at West Allegheny. Nolan Hutter scored on a penalty kick in the second half for Montour, and Baxter Eckenrode scored for Chartiers Valley to tie the score.

Quaker Valley 3, Beaver 1 — Franky Fernandez scored two goals to lead No. 1 Quaker Valley (19-1) to a WPIAL Class AA victory over No. 12 Beaver (8-9-3) at Ambridge. Ian Rodgers scored the third goal for Quaker Valley, and Frank Sestito scored Beaver's only goal. Quaker Valley will face No. 15 Shady Side Academy in the final.

Shady Side Academy 2, Central Valley 0 — Adrian Beckford and Kenny Shergill scored to give No. 15 Shady Side Academy (12-7-1) the Class AA semifinal win over No. 11 Central Valley (10-8-2) at Ambridge. Chester Todd recorded the shutout in goal.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 4, Winchester Thurston 0 — Luc Madonna, Mike Dramble, Joe Kearney and Ian Daugherty scored, and Keaton Jennings posted the shutout as No. 1 Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (19-1) defeated No. 4 Winchester Thurston (16-2) at Mars. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic will face No. 7 Springdale in the WPIAL Class A finals.

Springdale 2, Seton LaSalle 1 — Matt Taliani scored the deciding penalty kick as No. 7 Springdale (15-4-1) beat No. 3 Seton LaSalle (17-3-1) in the Class A semifinals. Springdale's Jared Demore scored off a corner kick early in the second half before Seton LaSalle's Gabe Rosario tied the game with 15:11 left.

After two scoreless overtimes, Mario Liberati, Nick Taliani, Logan Panza and Matt Taliani scored on penalty kicks for Springdale, and Mike Allen, Daryl Daniels and Ethan Gardner scored PK goals for Seton LaSalle.

Football

Bentworth 21, Riverview 6 — The Bearcats (4-6) ended their season on an upbeat note with a nonconference victory. Sophomore Shawn Dziak, one of the WPIAL's top passers, threw for 257 yards despite the soggy conditions in Oakmont. Ben Peternel caught four passes, giving him 49 for the season and 942 receiving yards. Devon Binz scored the only touchdown for Riverview (2-7) on a 5-yard run.

Imani Christian 30, Leechburg 24 — Tawaun Wesley threw touchdown passes to Sam Fairley and Rahmon Hart as Imani Christian (8-2, 6-1) held off Leechburg (0-10, 0-7) in the Class A Eastern Conference. Jacob Blumer scored twice for Leechburg: on a 37-yard pass from Bret Kardos and a 75-yard kickoff return.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 56, Sto-Rox 14 — Richard Banks rushed for 249 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries to lead Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (8-2. 7-1) to a Big Seven Conference win over Sto-Rox (3-7, 3-5). Tyler Bradley went 16 of 26 with 151 yards passing and three touchdowns for OLSH, and Andrew Schnarre had 120 receiving yards on eight receptions and one touchdown for the Chargers.

