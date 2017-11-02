Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Boys Soccer

North Allegheny boys rally to win 2nd straight WPIAL soccer championship

Matt Grubba | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 9:51 p.m.
The North Allegheny boys soccer team celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Peters Twp. in the WPIAL Class 4A final Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The North Allegheny boys soccer team celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Peters Twp. in the WPIAL Class 4A final Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
North Allegheny's Josh Luchini controls the ball in front of Peters Twp.'s Mattew Stuck during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Josh Luchini controls the ball in front of Peters Twp.'s Mattew Stuck during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
North Allegheny's Josh Luchini controls the ball in front of Peters Twp.'s Kyle McFerran during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Josh Luchini controls the ball in front of Peters Twp.'s Kyle McFerran during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
North Allegheny's Cameron Yurick scores the winning goal past Peters Twp. goalkeeper Derek Deyarmin during the second half of the WPIAL Class 4A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Cameron Yurick scores the winning goal past Peters Twp. goalkeeper Derek Deyarmin during the second half of the WPIAL Class 4A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
North Allegheny's Josh Rouser heads the ball over Peters Twp.'s Tyler Opferman during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Josh Rouser heads the ball over Peters Twp.'s Tyler Opferman during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
The ball eludes Peters Twp. goalkeeper Derek Deyarmin for a North Allegheny goal during the second half of the WPIAL Class 4A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The ball eludes Peters Twp. goalkeeper Derek Deyarmin for a North Allegheny goal during the second half of the WPIAL Class 4A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
North Allegheny goalkeeper Grant Glorioso makes a save next to Peters Twp.'s Logan Brinsky during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny goalkeeper Grant Glorioso makes a save next to Peters Twp.'s Logan Brinsky during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
North Allegheny's Cameron Yurick scores the winning goal past Peters Twp. goalkeeper Derek Deyarmin during the second half of the WPIAL Class 4A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Cameron Yurick scores the winning goal past Peters Twp. goalkeeper Derek Deyarmin during the second half of the WPIAL Class 4A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
North Allegheny's Josh Luchini battles Peters Twp.'s Kyle McFerran for the ball during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Josh Luchini battles Peters Twp.'s Kyle McFerran for the ball during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
North Allegheny players mob goalkeeper Grant Glorioso after defeating Peters Twp. in the WPIAL Class 4A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny players mob goalkeeper Grant Glorioso after defeating Peters Twp. in the WPIAL Class 4A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.

Updated 3 hours ago

North Allegheny put in another great title-winning finish at Highmark Stadium.

Cameron Yurick scored from close range with 5 minutes, 32 seconds remaining, and the Tigers won their second consecutive WPIAL Class AAAA title in comeback fashion, 2-1 over Peters Township on Thursday night.

The Tigers (19-2-1) last year stunned Seneca Valley — which, like Peters Township (17-1-1), was an undefeated No. 1 seed — with a late goal before winning in overtime, and it was a similar outcome this year for the school to claim its ninth WPIAL crown.

“In some ways, you force your own luck. ... There were no excuses for whatever came our way, and we kept going until it was tied,” North Allegheny coach Bobby Vosmaer said. “I'll be honest, I was confident and calm almost the whole game. But you get nervous at the end because you wonder, ‘How long it is going to take (to score)?' ”

Peters led 1-0 on a first-half goal by Luke Kelly until the 73rd minute, when the Tigers pulled level on an own goal.

North Allegheny pushed the ball forward through the middle of the field, and under pressure, defender Moritz Woelk played a pass backward that went slightly too high for goalkeeper Derek Deyarmin, who was only able to get one hand to the ball. It was a goal that came after some sustained attacking spells by the Tigers, who had 10 corner kicks and continued to send balls into the box.

“The game-tying goal was just a matter of them putting the ball in a dangerous position. We have to clear it, and unfortunately, we made an error,” Peters Township coach Bob Dyer said. “It's an unfortunate situation, because I think we had defended pretty well and kept the ball to the outside up until that point.”

Less than two minutes later, North Allegheny got the winning goal when Josh Luchini worked down the left wing and sent a cross in behind the Peters defense, where Yurick got on the end of the pass just a few yards from goal.

“Ryan Earle played me a ball down the line, and there wasn't much time left. We wanted to finish it in regulation and try to go home early, and I just waited for him to make a run. When I saw the opportunity, I knew he'd finish it,” said Luchini, who nearly tied the game earlier in the second half with a shot from 15 yards that rang off the crossbar.

“I saw he was making the run down the line, and I cut (toward the) near post. He slotted it in, and I shot it,” Yurick said.

The winning goal was similar to Kelly's opening strike, when a low, rolling cross from the left wing trickled past players for both teams at the near post before Kelly slammed it home from the top of the goal box. Both teams continued to press forward, though Peters naturally struck a more defensive posture with the lead.

“Up to (the tying goal), we had played to plan. We had gotten some chances, good chances, on breaks and counters, but the best-laid plans sometimes don't work,” Dyer said.

North Allegheny's reward for another district title is a PIAA first-round rematch with section foe Pine-Richland on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined. The Tigers won both regular-season meetings, 3-2 and 2-1, and hope to put together a state run to at least match last season, when they reached the state semifinals.

“We know Pine-Richland well, and if we win, Peters could be there again,” Luchini said. “We play the same teams over and over, but we've just got to get through them and hopefully make it past the semis this time.”

Peters Township's PIAA first-round opponent will be the winner of a subregional playoff game Saturday between District 10 champ Erie McDowell and District 6 champ Altoona.

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.