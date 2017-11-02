Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Boys Soccer

WPIAL boys soccer championship capsule: Springdale vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 9:54 p.m.

WPIAL boys sOCCER championship

Class A

No. 7 Springdale (15-4-1) vs. No. 1 Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (19-1)

8 p.m. Friday, Highmark Stadium

Free kicks: The Section 3-A opponents face each other for the third time this season. North Catholic won the first two meetings, 7-1 on Sept. 5 and 1-0 in overtime Sept. 23. ... Springdale is making its first appearance in the WPIAL championship game and is seeking its 10th title, which would be the Dynamos' first since 1973. They won all nine titles between 1961 and 1973. ... The Dynamos advanced to Highmark Stadium with a 4-0 win over No. 10 Serra Catholic, a 2-1 upset over No. 2 Freedom and a 2-1 shootout victory over No. 3 Seton LaSalle. Sophomore defender Matt Taliani delivered the winning shootout goal. ... Three of Springdale's four losses this season came by one goal, with the exception being the first meeting against North Catholic. ... Jared Demore leads Springdale with 25 goals, including the team's only regulation marker against Seton LaSalle. ... The defense, led by goalkeeper Mike Zolnierczyk, has 11 shutouts. ... North Catholic is seeking its first WPIAL championship after falling to Sewickley Academy in the title game last season. ... The Trojans advanced to Highmark Stadium with a 10-0 win over No. 16 Quigley Catholic and 4-0 victories over No. 8 Bentworth and No. 4 Winchester Thurston. ... North Catholic has been one of the most dominant teams in the WPIAL this season, outscoring its opponents, 136-6. The Trojans haven't allowed more than a goal in any game, and their lone loss was a 1-0 defeat to Pine-Richland, a state qualifier in Class AAAA. ... Sophomore Joe Kearney has more than 40 goals this season.

