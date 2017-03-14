Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Bisi, other experienced players hope to lead Derry softball to playoffs

Josh Rizzo | Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 9:45 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry softball player Chelsea Bisi at Derry Area High School in Extension, Pa. on Wednesday March 08, 2017.
When a pitch comes whistling into the strike zone, Derry junior infielder Chelsea Bisi is inclined to ignore the advice of youth coaches.

Bisi is well aware she doesn't have to challenge the first strike.

She wants to. Approaching her at-bats any other way isn't part of her nature.

“I think I've always been like that,” Bisi said. “When I was little, coaches were always telling me to be patient and don't swing at the first strike you see, but I've always been like that.”

Bisi has tortured opponents during her Trojan career. In two years of high school softball, Bisi hasn't struck out.

“I try not to fall behind in the count,” she said. “I look to attack the first strike I see and always stay ahead.”

Her career batting average is .619. She hit .571 last season and produced 24 hits, 16 RBIs and three home runs.

Bisi, who changed her college commitment from Robert Morris to Penn State in the past year, leads a Derry lineup that hit better than .400 last season.

“In our lineup, she's a rock,” coach Pat Meloy said. “ She's capable of a high average. When you have runners in scoring position and come into that three or four hole, you expect her to bring them in.”

Producing runs will be only one of the vital tasks for Bisi. The Trojans, who will bump up to Class 4A this season, finished 6-8 last season and return many of the players who helped them hit over .400 as a team.

Morgan Kelly, Danielle Zemba, Taylor Wambold and Haley Wedow return to give the Trojans plenty of experience. Several freshmen also will compete for playing time.

Filling multiple roles has made Bisi invaluable.

“She's an all-around athlete,” Meloy said. “She can do anything. She's reliable in the field and can play any position we need her to play.”

As a freshman, Bisi, who primarily plays at shortstop and second base, volunteered to step into the circle.

The only pitching experience she had was one year of recreational softball.

“I said if you need me to pitch, I will work on it,” Bisi said. “Whatever I could to help the team. I enjoy it. It's something different. I'm always up for a challenge.”

Bisi's new test will begin soon enough. A new section will provide new pitchers trying to fire three pitches by her.

There's no way Bisi will fall behind without pursuing the first strike.

“We're not totally sure how the section teams are,” she said. “We want to start off strong and pick up a few wins in the first couple weeks of section play.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

