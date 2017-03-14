Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Burrell softball looks to extend playoff streak to 12 seasons

George Guido | Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 11:45 p.m.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Kasey Wolford makes a throw from shortstop during preseason practice for Burrell High School softball on Monday, March 13, 2017.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Brittany Dunn pitches during preseason practice for Burrell High School softball on Monday, March 13, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

With only one starter from last season lost to graduation, the Burrell softball team looks to extend its streak of 11 consecutive WPIAL playoff appearances.

The Bucs, WPIAL title-winners in 2000 and '11, have become one of the league's stronger programs.

The two most important positions in softball are pitcher and shortstop, and Burrell has an advantage there over most schools.

Senior Kasey Wolford and junior Brittany Dunn will flip-flop between the positions. When one pitches, the other plays short.

“They both have pitching experience, and they're calm, cool and collected in big games,” Burrell coach Brian Eshbaugh said. “The nucleus is there. That's why we're cautiously optimistic.”

Senior Alaina York will be moved from catcher to center field, taking over for Melissa Roberts, the lone starter who graduated.

Sophomore Lea Coffman will be the catcher. Coffman is one of a number of underclassmen that are eager to contribute.

“That's what I like to see: the younger players pushing the upperclassmen,” Eshbaugh said. “We're making it a point to tell the returning players not to get comfortable in their positions.”

Burrell will begin its season next weekend at the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The Bucs will have a Thursday workout, then officially open the season March 24 with two games, followed by a Saturday game.

The team then will embark on what it hopes to be a 12th straight playoff drive April 3 against East Allegheny.

Under the new six-class system this season, Burrell is in Class 3A, Section 1. The Bucs will keep their local rivalries with Deer Lakes, Freeport and Valley. East Allegheny and South Allegheny are newcomers to the fold.

Eshbaugh said he believes Freeport and Deer Lakes will have “solid teams.”

“I'm not familiar with East and South Allegheny,” he said. “I'm familiar with the others. We only have 10 section games, so it's a key to make sure you're on your ‘A' game. There's not much margin for error. I'd rather have 12 or 14 games in the section.”

Last year, Burrell finished 8-2 in section play, 11-5 overall. The Bucs tied Deer Lakes for the section title after a late-season loss to West Shamokin cost them the outright title.

Burrell defeated Deer Lakes, 1-0, on April 19 and swept the season's series from Freeport. Its 2016 season ended with a 2-1, 10-inning loss to Hampton in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs.

Eshbaugh is in the third season of his second stint as Bucs coach. He also piloted the program from 2006-08.

Not only does the present look good, but the future is also bright.

“Our freshman class is very athletic,” Eshbaugh said. “I'm very pleased with our ninth-graders.”

Eshbaugh credits pitching coach Rick Nealer for getting his pitchers at the top of their games.

“That's why I'd like to keep the playoff streak going and get another section banner up on the wall,” he said.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

