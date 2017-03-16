Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Freeport softball wants to carry run of success in girls sports

Jerin Steele | Thursday, March 16, 2017, 11:48 p.m.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Claire Crytzer hits a weighted practice ball during practice for the Freeport softball team on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Ashleigh Schmidt pitches inside of the batting cage during practice for the Freeport softball team on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Kristie Radvan takes her swings inside the batting cage during practice for the Freeport softball team on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Ashley DeJidas hits off of the tanner tee during practice for the Freeport softball team on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

Being a Freeport athlete carries plenty of meaning for Claire Crytzer and Ashleigh Schmidt.

Wearing a Yellowjackets uniform motivates them and the rest of the softball team to push through various workouts in the gym while waiting out the recent run of bad weather.

Expectations are high at Freeport, which returns its top five hitters and ace pitcher Kristie Radvan from a team that won a playoff game.

That taste of postseason success provides fuel, but there's extra incentive to make a return trip to the playoffs.

Freeport volleyball won its second consecutive WPIAL title and made a state playoff appearance. The soccer team made the WPIAL finals and won a state playoff game for the first time. The basketball team won its first playoff game in 11 years and made the PIAA playoffs.

The softball team would like to cap a banner year for Freeport girls sports with another strong postseason showing.

“It's amazing. I think it's what everyone dreams about,” Crytzer said. “I mean not only making the WPIAL playoffs, but doing well and making states. That is something I know I've thought a lot about. Here at Freeport, we take a lot of pride in what we do. For all the girls sports to do something like that is an accomplishment that we all are proud of.”

Several softball players participated in the other sports, like Crytzer, who is the libero on the volleyball team.

Schmidt is a one-sport athlete. She's ready be part of Freeport's postseason success.

“It's what every high school athlete thinks about, and I'm really looking forward to being able to have a chance to get to go that deep in the playoffs,” Schmidt said.

Radvan, a Pitt-Johnston recruit, is one of only two seniors on Freeport's roster. She struck out 81 batters last season and was a force at the plate, hitting .482. Radvan's performance has been stellar, and her leadership is also a big attribute.

“(Radvan) brings a lot of energy every day, which is good,” Crytzer said. “We all try to bring 100 percent to practice, and she's always on us to do that.”

Sophomore Ally DeJidas batted .612 last season. Juniors Crytzer (.479), Becca Fennell (.422) and Schmidt (.393) are keys components of the lineup that hot 20 home runs last season. Radvan had five homers, while Crytzer, Schmidt and DeJidas all had four.

All of those numbers have Freeport coach Sam Ross feeling confident about his group.

“We have a young team in terms of age, but we do have some experience coming back,” Ross said. “They've been a good, competitive team coming up all the way up through, so we expect good things. This group coming back seems like they're focused pretty good. They come to practice and work hard.”

The Yellowjackets have made the postseason six consecutive years, but Alle-Kiski Valley rivals Burrell and Deer Lakes have proven difficult to defeat. Freeport made inroads last season by splitting the season series with Deer Lakes, but finished third in the section for the fourth consecutive year.

Ross likened playing Burrell and Deer Lakes to playoff games. Crytzer and Schmidt look forward to the challenge of trying to get over the hump against their rivals.

“The stakes are high, and we all really want to beat each other,” Crytzer said. “We make those games on the calendar and look forward to them every year.”

“The competition level is so high, and the tension level is high,” Schmidt said. “There's always competition. No matter who graduates, we all come back strong.”

Other teams in Freeport's section are Valley, South Allegheny and East Allegheny.

While Freeport showed the ability to collect hits, Ross would like to see improvement in timely hitting. Ross attributed the struggles of hitting with runners in scoring position last season to his team's youth.

“For a younger hitter, it's easier to hit with nobody on base compared to bases loaded, or a situation where the game is on the line,” Ross said. “I'd like to see the girls come through in those must-hit situations because we did leave a lot of people on base last year.”

Freeport has 16 players, three more than it had last year. Several athletes from other sports have come out for the team including Jenna Manke, who plays volleyball and basketball, and Asti Brestensky, who plays basketball. Tori Radvan, Kristie's sister, is a freshman who could contribute.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.

