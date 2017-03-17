Highlands softball moves forward after last season's struggles

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Strike up a conversation about the 2016 season around Highlands softball practice, and the mood will grow quiet and players' heads dip just a bit.

For what was one of the most talented teams the Rams have fielded in recent history, last season will go down as the season that got away.

But but by no means are the Rams feeling sorry for themselves. They're using the empty feeling from last season as motivation.

“(Last season) definitely weighed on me, and it still eats at me,” said junior pitcher Emily Cochran, who has been tabbed as the Rams' No. 1 pitcher heading into the season. “I take it into my practice. I take it into my training, and I kind of give it off to my teammates. I do my best to push them, and they push me back.”

The Rams raced out to a 6-2 overall record and were one of the hottest teams in WPIAL Class AAA to begin the 2016 season. But with injuries and inconsistent play, Highlands finished the second half of the season 3-5 to fall short of the postseason with a fourth-place standing in Section 5.

“Last year, we cut ourselves short,” Cochran said. “One person can't win it all. It's not just one on nine (out there). It's nine on nine.”

Cochran is expected to start the Rams' regular-season opener at home against Class 4A nonsection foe Blackhawk on March 25. Senior pitcher Maddie Hilliard will fill the No. 2 spot in the rotation.

Highlands coach Jennifer Koprivnikar said both pitchers could split time to keep both healthy.

“I think they're both going to have really nice seasons this year,” Koprivnikar said. “They both have been working on their pitches and endurance.”

Health and endurance will be key down the stretch if the Rams want to make a run at the WPIAL Class 4A postseason. Health was an issue last season as Cochran dealt with back problems during the second half.

“Both of them are working really hard at being strong and healthy,” Koprivnikar said.

Senior Lauren Torgent will move to second base and will be the No. 3 pitcher. Olivia Graff will take over at third base, Samantha Cichello will play shortstop and Hilliard will anchor first base to give the Rams' infield senior leadership and experience.

“We need some strong defensive players because we lost a lot off of last year's team,” Koprivnikar said.

The Rams moved up to Class 4A once the dust had settled with the WPIAL and PIAA move to six classes. Highlands will compete in Section 1-4A against Derry, Mt. Pleasant, Uniontown and old Section 5 foes Knoch and Indiana. The Rams split with Indiana last season while losing twice to the Knights.

“We're feeling optimistic, and we're traveling a lot farther,” Koprivnikar said. “Hopefully (the bus ride) makes them hungrier because they're thinking on the bus and getting in the right frame of mind.”

Knoch and Indiana are coming off quality runs in the postseason, and Mt. Pleasant brought home the WPIAL Class 3A title.

“We have a lot of girls with their heads in the right place, and they want to win,” Koprivnikar said. “We're just going to try and stay confident, approach (the season) business-like and game-by-game.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.