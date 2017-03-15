Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Franklin Regional softball aims for postseason success

David Golebiewski | Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 10:00 p.m.
Franklin Regional outfielder Mia Miller stretches out to catch a ball during an afternoon practice session at Franklin Regional High School on Monday March 13, 2017, in Murrysville.
Franklin Regional pitcher Angalee Beall throws during an afternoon practice session at Franklin Regional High School on Monday March 13, 2017, in Murrysville.
Franklin Regional first baseman Brooke Zanotto tracks down a line drive during an afternoon practice session at Franklin Regional High School on Monday March 13, 2017, in Murrysville.
Franklin Regional second baseman Mallory Halleck fields a ball during an afternoon practice session at Franklin Regional High School on Monday March 13, 2017, in Murrysville.
Franklin Regional pitcher Angalee Beall throws during an afternoon practice session at Franklin Regional High School on Monday March 13, 2017, in Murrysville.
Franklin Regional outfielder Sam Hlozek stretches out to catch a ball during an afternoon practice session at Franklin Regional High School on Monday March 13, 2017, in Murrysville.
Franklin Regional head coach Jim Armstrong talks with his players during an afternoon practice session at Franklin Regional High School on Monday March 13, 2017, in Murrysville.
Franklin Regional outfielder Chrissy Kemerer stretches out to catch a ball during an afternoon practice session at Franklin Regional High School on Monday March 13, 2017, in Murrysville.
Franklin Regional shortstop Julia Yurinko throws during an afternoon practice session at Franklin Regional High School on Monday March 13, 2017, in Murrysville.
Franklin Regional first baseman Brooke Zanotto catches a pop fly during an afternoon practice session at Franklin Regional High School on Monday March 13, 2017, in Murrysville.
Franklin Regional outfielder Chrissy Kemerer stretches out to catch a ball during an afternoon practice session at Franklin Regional High School on Monday March 13, 2017, in Murrysville.

Every spring, the Franklin Regional softball team makes a preseason pilgrimage to Florida.

The tradition, dating back to 2000, is a business trip — the Panthers hone their skills against national competition in tournament play. This year in late March, 23 players on the varsity and junior varsity squads will take on teams from New Jersey, New York and the Midwest. But they also squeeze in some thrills on Space Mountain, the Everest Expedition, and other attractions at Disney World in Orlando.

“The games during the Disney trip are like a box of chocolates; you don't really know what you're going to get,” coach Jim Armstrong said. “Some years we get beat up, and other years we're the ones giving the beating. For some players, it's the first time they've been far away from home without mom and dad. But it always helps for the girls to be together, get in some games, and have a shared experience. We make every day an adventure.”

Mixing business and pleasure worked well last year, as Franklin Regional made the WPIAL playoffs and won a section title for the first time since 2012. And, with the Panthers returning nearly their entire starting lineup in 2017, they're putting themselves in position to reach their happiest place on Earth: the WPIAL championship game.

Franklin Regional finished the 2016 season with a 12-5-1 overall record, securing a Section 2-AAAA title with a 10-2 mark and outscoring the competition by a collective 104 runs.

Cara Markowitz, a hard-hitting outfielder and pitcher, graduated. But many key contributors are back, including senior first baseman Brooke Zanotto (who batted .598 last year), sophomore outfielder/pitcher Angalee Beal (.485), sophomore second baseman Mallory Halleck (.425), junior outfielder Chrissy Kemerer (.395), junior third baseman Jocelyn Behr (.333), senior shortstop Julia Yurinko (.367), senior outfielders Mia Miller (.325) and Sam Hlozek (.315), and senior catcher Bailey Vincett (.267). Freshmen Kate Alexander, Abby Kane and Olivia Yurinko also will look to carve out roles.

Armstrong became junior varsity softball coach at Franklin Regional in 1999, then ascended to varsity coach in 2003. He began his coaching career in the early 1990s, when his son Nick played Legion baseball and his daughter Natalie took up softball. Both of Armstrong's children went on to play collegiately (Nick at Slippery Rock, Natalie at Ohio).

Armstrong, who also has coached in baseball and softball travel leagues, has been around plenty of teams over the years. He knows that the Panthers' clubhouse — part New York Yankees, part 2004 Boston Red Sox — is something special.

“We have some cartoon characters on this team, just great kids,” Armstrong said. “Brooke Zanotto and Angalee Beall are competitors, but they keep everything loose. We organize kickball tournaments with varsity and JV girls, and other silly games that break up the monotony of practice and games. You need a mix of personalities on a team, people who know when to be serious, but also know how to take things not quite as seriously and maintain perspective.”

Franklin Regional lost an 8-7 heartbreaker to Peters Township in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs last year, denying the program its first postseason victory since 2009. They'll look to end that drought this year while competing in Section 1-5A, along with Armstrong, Gateway, Greensburg Salem, Kiski Area, Plum, Penn-Trafford and Woodland Hills.

With his team avoiding some of the heart-palpitating moments they'll soon encounter at Disney World, Armstrong likes the Panthers' chances.

“We're pretty low-key and level emotionally; we don't go up on a huge wave, and we don't go down in a trough,” Armstrong said. “We have a lot of respect for our section. But there's no reason we can't win another section title, if not the WPIAL.”

David Golebiewski is a freelance writer.

