Penn Hills enters season without top returning pitcher, hitter

It's been a tough start to the season for the Penn Hills softball team.

The team's top returning player, Riplee Burkhart, had surgery on her pitching elbow in November and is likely to miss the entire season.

The senior, in addition to being a reliable hurler, finished with a .591 batting average, four doubles, two triples and four home runs last season. She also had 18 runs scored, eight stolen bases and seven walks.

“We all have to work together because it's a team sport. Everyone has to step up. Everyone has to do their part. They just have to be themselves out there,” said Riplee Burkhart, who helped the Indians finish 4-11 overall and 4-8 in Section 3-AAAA. “They can't go out there and worry about anything. They just have to play the game and play for each other.”

She tried to battle through elbow pain for more than two years, but when it caused her to lose arm strength, she opted for surgery to make sure she was ready for college.

“(I learned) to not wait and to tell someone that you are hurt,” Riplee said. “If there is something wrong, tell someone. You can get it fixed faster and be able to play in the future. Don't hold it off because it will make it 10 times worse.”

Penn Hills officially named Rich Burkhart head coach in the offseason. He was an assistant coach for longtime coach Joe Healey, who died in June after a four-month battle with esophageal cancer.

Rich Burkhart expects his daughter to be replaced in the pitching circle by juniors Sarah Salego and Jasmine Woodings.

Riplee, who will play shortstop at Mercyhurst North East next year, will still be around the program as she provides guidance to her teammates.

One player he expects to benefit from his daughter's advise is freshman infielder Jasmine Logan, who could make a quick impact in the lineup.

“The pitchers just need to throw strikes and believe that their fielders have their back,” Logan said.

The rest of the infield will include senior shortstop and team captain Kiana Drahusz and sophomores Makayla Delo and Caroline Webb.

Last season, Drahusz, who will be attending Muskingum next year, finished with a .457 batting average, two triples, two doubles and drove in eighth runs.

This season, the Indians join a tough Section 2-6A, which includes state champion Hempfield, Latrobe, Norwin, Fox Chapel and Allderdice. Coach Burkhart hopes the new section shows his players what it takes to be a successful program.

“They are all decent hitters. That is one thing that we will have to do a lot of, which is hit. It's going to be tough sledding when we go against the Hempfields and Latrobes. We are going to have to take it one game at a time,” he said.

“I just want to see them grow together, and hopefully as the season goes on we get stronger and win a few games. I know it's going to be tough, but I want them to see what it takes to be the Hempfields and those types of teams.”

