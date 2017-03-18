Kiski Area softball tries to turn corner

At the start of her third season in charge of Kiski Area's softball team, coach Maggie Jones finally considers the Cavaliers contenders for a WPIAL playoff berth and shares that sentiment with a straight face.

More importantly to Jones, many Kiski Area players this season also hold themselves to that higher standard.

A year removed from a 2-18 record and still mindful of 2015's winless campaign, the Cavaliers sense a change in confidence among their ranks.

Just one player graduated from their 2016 roster. And because of the PIAA's move from four to six classifications, they no longer share a section with perennial powerhouses Hempfield and Latrobe.

“We're an underdog, but we're going to be good,” said catcher/shortstop Amber Bumbaugh, one of the team's three seniors. “We've put a lot of time and effort into this program, and we didn't know if it was going to fully develop by the time that we (seniors) were gone. So I think we're really excited to see that we're still here while the team has a good chance this season.”

Bumbaugh, who hit .318 a season ago, looks forward to a little position competition for the first time in years.

Freshman Courtney Moyer continues to impress at practices, and Jones relishes the opportunity to create a rotation that uses either her newcomer or one of her most proven veterans behind the plate and places the other at shortstop.

“They're both excellent catchers, and that's a really good problem to have,” Jones said. “Courtney is a freshman, so I don't want to her to be consumed (by the position).”

Rotating catchers will work with a pitching tandem of junior Erin Weaver and sophomore Megan Andree. Which pitcher Kiski Area uses will influence several other lineup decisions in the field.

“There's so many girls that play so many different positions, so we can switch it up if someone gets hurt or someone can't make a game,” said senior Hayli King, who likely will move to the outfield after three seasons in the dirt. “We're very versatile, and I think that's why we're going to be stronger defensively.”

Competition for playing time is but one of the many signs of a successful program, as Jones knows from her high school career at Leechburg. That's a culture the coach and her Cavaliers continue to grow. They consider this spring a chance to see the first fruits of their labor.

“I think I was a very naïve person my first year expecting us to go out there and win every game against perennial powerhouses like Hempfield,” Jones said. “Now I feel probably more confident this year than I ever have coaching.

“I think (changing culture) is the hardest thing. We can teach them the skills of the game. We can improve their actual ability. But to improve what's inside? It's hard to create that winning culture. Winning is a good way to create it. I know if we get a couple wins under our belt this year, they're going to really catch on. I know the talent is there. It's just a matter of believing.”

Gone for Kiski Area are the bus trips to the far side of Westmoreland County. The Cavaliers instead will see how they match up against Plum, Woodland Hills, Gateway and Franklin Regional. Armstrong and Penn-Trafford followed Kiski Area, last a playoff qualifier in 2010, to Section 1-5A. Greensburg Salem, a WPIAL Class AAA champion in 2013, is the closest thing to a perennial power.

“It definitely feels like there's a fresh start,” senior infielder Alex Graf said. “We used to get beat down by a lot of the other teams in our section. Now we're facing these teams that we don't know anything about.”

