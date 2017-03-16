Seniors hope to guide GCC softball to playoffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As a PIAA umpire and fan of the game, Mike Gaffney has seen softball from different viewpoints. When he became head coach at Greensburg Central Catholic last season, he added yet another perspective.

One might think all of those sight lines of the action would make Gaffney approach the game with thorough detail, every possible situation ready in his back pocket; “over coaching” even.

But he's keeping it rather simple as GCC moves up to Class 2A.

“I don't want to overcomplicate things,” Gaffney said. “Roll it out and roll with it.”

Sounds like a basketball coach talking — because, well, it is. Gaffney also is an assistant girls basketball coach at GCC — and a PIAA referee.

“Like basketball, we're going to rely heavily on senior leadership,” said Gaffney, who has American Legion baseball coaching experience with Hempfield East. “I think our offense is going to hit the ball. It's the same concept as baseball: get on base, move runners over, play good defense. If you can do those things you can make the playoffs.”

GCC is waiting to get several players back from a long basketball season.

Two all-section players are gone in third baseman Emma Taormina and catcher/shortstop Kristen Hickey. But GCC returns senior Felicity Orndoff, junior Karly McBride, senior Carolyn Perz and sophomore Bella Skatell.

Skatell is expected to pitch and play some center field. Orndoff is a shortstop but could do some pitching. She is a college prospect, Gaffney said.

“We don't have an ace pitcher per se, but I think we have two or three girls who can throw strikes so we should be OK,” Gaffney said.

Perz will be the designated player and, “Our power hitter,” Gaffney said.

Team members also include basketball standouts Brittany Stawovy and Haley Moore, both seniors.

“We only have 13 girls,” Gaffney said. “We're not Hempfield that has 85 girls and some of them play softball all year. We have girls that play other sports.”

GCC is in a new-look Section 2-2A with Apollo-Ridge, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, Northgate, Shady Side Academy and Springdale.

“We don't know much about any of those teams,” Gaffney said.

With 26 teams, 2A is the largest softball class in the WPIAL. Sixteen teams — the top four teams in four sections — will make the playoffs.

The Centurions lost to West Greene in the first round last year after reaching the quarterfinals two years ago.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.