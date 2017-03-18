Reigning WPIAL, PIAA champion Hempfield softball built on preparedness

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bob Kalp began his 21st season as Hempfield's softball coach the same way he had the previous 20 — with meticulous attention to detail.

Kalp has an unchanged practice routine that pushes a litany of fundamentals. From pickoff throws and drag bunts, to situational baserunning and double-play possibilities from around the diamond, Hempfield will do it until it's done right.

Then, it will do it again.

It's Kalp's way. And it's become the Hempfield way — winning with a chiseled preparedness that gives its already talented teams a varnished look.

“It's the same intensity, start to finish,” said Kalp, who at 71 remains as enthusiastic as ever. “I'm no-nonsense. I'm old and cranky ... but we're not going to make mistakes. A lot of teams don't do it this way.”

Even at Hempfield, where a perennially strong program has its sights on a third straight WPIAL championship and back-to-back PIAA titles, fundamentals are not taken for granted.

Four starters return from a team that won more games than any in program history and finished 25-2.

“That was the best team we've ever had performance-wise,” Kalp said.

The players understand painstaking attention to detail leads to victory.

“When I came in my freshman year, coach Kalp was so precise and on-the-money with everything,” said senior Morgan Ryan, an all-state pitcher and Notre Dame recruit. “It's the same details every day. No room for mistakes. You see a lot of travel and high school teams that aren't as prepared because they don't work on the little things.”

And little things can be the difference. Since Kalp has been coach, Hempfield has picked off a head-turning 102 baserunners.

“And we've been picked off twice,” Kalp said.

The Spartans made only nine errors all last season.

In a 1-0 win over Avon Grove in the PIAA championship game — the Spartans did not allow a run in five straight playoff games — Ryan struck out just five batters but did not allow a walk, and eight players made defensive plays for the Spartans.

“We're not giving up a bunch of runs,” Kalp said. “Morgan has good players around her. You'll earn a base hit. We're not making errors.”

Kalp has been with the program 27 years and is 350-95-1 as head coach with 13 section titles, four WPIAL titles and two PIAA titles. Hempfield has nine coaches on staff, including two other 70-somethings in Dick Albright (71) and Ray Melo (78). The assistants follow the script — literally.

Kalp carries a piece of paper dotted with drills and stations, and the team does not deviate from it, down to the time spent on each area of the game. If practice is at 5:30 p.m., that is when it starts — on the dot. At 6:15 — not 6:13 or 6:14 — one drill ends and another begins.

“Two hours,” Kalp said of workouts. “No more, no less.”

Practice has become as routine, as second-nature, as winning at Hempfield.

After practice, it's off to a small room at the high school where Kalp and his coaches discuss the day's work over the same refreshments: “Diet Pepsi, pretzels and popcorn,” Kalp said.

One final stop for Kalp before he settles in for the night.

“A fudge bar at my mom's,” Kalp said.

His mother, Dorothy, is 96 years old and still attends games. The players, current and past, call her “Grandma.”

“She still gets holiday cards from them,” Bob Kalp said.

Ryan was 23-2 with a 1.11 ERA and 188 strikeouts last season.

She also batted .333 with six home runs and 30 RBIs.

Also back for Hempfield are senior standouts Jenna Osikowicz and Madi Stoner. Osikowicz also was a first-team all-state player at second base. She hit .411 with 21 RBIs and 24 runs scored.

Stoner batted a team-best .519 with 31 RBIs and 15 extra-base hits.

Hempfield has seven college-bound players in Ryan (Notre Dame), Osikowicz (Seton Hill), Stoner (Hillsdale), senior shortstop Ali Belgiovane (Pitt-Johnstown), senior outfielder Jordan Bernard (Wheeling Jesuit), senior infielder Stacey Walling (Pitt-Johnstown) and senior infielder Autumn Beasley (Shenandoah).

Ryan won't pitch every inning of every game, like some might expect. Kalp said junior Maddie Uschock also will see time in the circle.

Kalp's daughter, Jaci, had an incredible career in the pitching circle at Hempfield. She had an amazing 997 strikeouts and 61 wins before taking her game to Penn State. Ryan is 51-6 in her career with 385 Ks. She could end up with the school wins record.

“We're not thinking about (WPIAL and PIAA titles) or (school records),” Ryan said. “We are taking it one day as a time and trying to get better each day. We know if we put in the work, the wins will come. It's about the little things.”

Ryan said her job is not necessarily to dominate teams but rather, “To keep the team in the game and limit baserunners,” she said. “My defense is the reason I have had the success and accolades.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.