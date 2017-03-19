Freshman-laden Penn Hills softball team ready to run in new section

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gateway softball coach Andy Popojas is a big fan of playing mix CDs during winter indoor practice sessions. It breaks up the monotony of the long and cold offseason workouts.

But no matter what drill his payers are engaged in, whenever the opening riffs to the Rolling Stones song “Gimme Shelter” start echoing from the gymnasium speakers, his Gators drop everything and start running laps.

“We send everybody for a run. They like it,” said Popojas, who is entering his fourth season. “I've been known to jog the field to (“Gimme Shelter”) on a rain delay. That's what makes us more of a unit and brings us together.”

What the freshman-heavy Gators lack in experience they more than make up for in promise and potential. Popojas' roster breakdown goes like this: one senior, five juniors, four sophomores and nine freshmen.

The large freshmen class promises to keep the Gators competitive for years to come.

“I think in the next couple years, this is going to be a team to reckon with,” Popojas said.

One thing Popojas' players need to recognize is that a quality section record doesn't automatically mean a trip to the postseason. In 2016, Gators finished with an 8-4 record (9-8 overall) in Section 2-AAAA, one game behind third-place finisher Plum (9-3) and out of the playoffs

“We were in a real tough section last year, and we lost our catcher the whole season and that was just some of the problems that we had,” Popojas said.

Popojas didn't have any problems naming his starting pitchers. He sang the praises of sophomore right-hander Mykaila J. Jackson. Jackson, also a member of the Gators' basketball team, pitched junior varsity last season. Popojas likes Jackson's control and placement.

Freshman righty Maura Ryan has a three-pitch repertoire and the potential to become the ace of the rotation.

“I really think that she's going to bring a lot to this school as a player and student.” Popojas said. “She has a little of everything for her age. She's going to be an up-and-comer, and she can play anywhere.”

Ryan and Jackson will play shortstop depending on who's pitching.

Junior Danielle Taylor will be back behind the plate at catcher. Taylor took over for the injured Ufuoma Ogagen last season. Ogagen since has moved on to the University of Buffalo.

Taylor will share time with Penn Hills transfer Alexis Guy. Guy, a speedster who played outfield for the Indians, also will get the chance to be the lead-off hitter.

The top five batters will be some combination of Guy, Ryan, senior Mackenzie Gerhart and Taylor at the clean-up spot.

“They're working hard at hitting,” Popojas said. “I hope, offensively, we'll get the bats rolling and see what happens. Defensively, we'll be OK.”

At first base, freshmen Kayla Valerino and Gwen Cochran will rotate, as will sophomores Gionna DeLuca and Jordan Henderson at second. Sophomore Alaysha Williams and freshman Sydney Hunter will play the outfield corners, and Gearhart has a lock on center field.

The Gators will get a look at some fresh opponents as Gateway fell into Section 1-5A after the PIAA and WPIAL reclassification. The eight-team section includes familiar rivals in Franklin Regional, Plum and Woodland Hills from last year. The Panthers and Mustangs made the postseason finishing first and third, respectively, in the section.

Gateway went 4-2 against those three teams last season, losing twice to Franklin Regional.

The Gators welcome Armstrong, Kiski Area, Greensburg Salem and Penn-Trafford into the section. Penn-Trafford, Plum and Franklin Regional reached the 2016 postseason with Franklin Regional reaching the quarterfinals.

“We're going to play who we have to play,” Popojas said. “I don't make the rules. When we get on the field, we have to play whatever competition's out there. It is what it is.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.