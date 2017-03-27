TJ softball team returns 4 starters, moves up to 5A

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Thomas Jefferson softball team is looking to maintain the success it has experienced in recent years.

The TJ girls won the Section 3-AAA championship with a 12-0 record last season, and finished with a 16-3 overall mark.

The Jaguars advanced to the Class AAA semifinal round in 2016, and played in the third-place consolation game.

Thomas Jefferson, Albert Gallatin, Connellsville, Laurel Highlands, McKeesport, Ringgold and Trinity will compete in Section 2-5A division this season.

“Moving up two classifications and losing five starters will be tough, but the girls have been working very hard during the offseason. They are up to the challenge,” said TJ coach Heidi Karcher, who guided the Jaguars to the WPIAL Class AAA title in 2014. “I expect us to do well. We have been preparing for the move to 5A, but any predictions will be tough as we face new opponents; not sure what to expect other than a lot of time (traveling) on the bus.”

TJ has four returning starters on this year's team. All four are at key positions: seniors Alysa Fairman (pitcher), Lindsay Kalup (shortstop/third base) and Sydney Flinn (center field); and sophomore Haleigh Karcher (catcher).

“Obviously, my four starters should continue to be impact players,” Coach Karcher said. “Alysa will move from outfield to the mound. I expect Haleigh's offensive numbers to creep up as she rolls into her sophomore year. And Lindsay and Sydney will continue to be stellar at the plate and defensively.

“We have great leadership in the outfield with Sydney, and infield with Lindsay. Also, we will continue to have a great battery with Alysa and Haleigh.”

Fairman, Kalup and Flinn, the only seniors on the team, are the Jaguars' co-captains. They share common goals.

• Fairman: “Our focus is to win the section, then make a run in the WPIAL and state playoffs. I have confidence in my team because I know with my fellow seniors, we can lead this team to some huge victories this year. Karch also demands a lot from us, which is how it should be. We plan to win; one game at a time. Simple as that.”

• Kalup: “I think we have a big year ahead of us. I definitely expect us to win section again, and then hopefully make it to the WPIAL championship. Last season, we lost our focus in playoffs, motivating us to work harder this season. Even though we lost five starters, our incoming players have some really great talent.”

• Flinn: “My goals for this year are obviously to go far into the playoffs again, and hopefully let our hard work take control and keep us going throughout the playoffs. We have a lot of young girls this year who have a lot of potential. They're making us upperclassmen work harder. But our returning starters have the heart and dedication to keep everyone pumped up, and to keep working hard. We all know that hard work pays off in the long run.”

The talented senior trio is joined by four juniors — Liz Brock (first base), Jenna Herazo (second base), Kimmy Bachman (outfield) and Layn Granito (outfield).

“Liz Brock will be a key defensive player at first base,” TJ's veteran coach said. “Kimmy Bachman and her offensive skills will also be a key puzzle piece.”

The sophomore class is represented by Mackenzie Alava (OF), Maura Gdovic (1B/OF), Adara Getsy (OF), Karcher (C/3B), Lauren Liberi (UTIL), Alyssa Natter (UTIL), Sarah Thornton (P/2B) and Erika Vogel (P/SS).

Coach Karcher said Thornton has made a significant impact offensively in preseason practices.

Freshman prospects consist of Bella Bucy (P/1B), Jackie Burich (INF), Abby Chalovich (OF/2B), Alana Cleary (C/OF), Ashleigh Haines (3B), Jenna Kisner (INF), Tanner Patrick (INF), Jayde Rega (OF), Bella Regna (INF), Tyler Turk (P/1B), Haley Woods (UTIL) and Mackenzie Zang (UTIL).

“We have some incredible freshman talent,” coach Karcher said.

The TJ girls spent last week in Cocoa Beach, Fla., playing against teams from Florida and Wisconsin.

The Jaguars finished with a 15-1 regular-season record in 2016, and took a 12-game winning streak into the playoffs.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.