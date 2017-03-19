Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Leechburg softball looks to extend WPIAL-record postseason streak

George Guido | Sunday, March 19, 2017, 10:27 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Leechburg softball shortstop Lexie Young practices on a mat sliding to a base during practice on Sunday night at the Leechburg High School.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Leechburg girls third baseman Brooke Blumer practices batting during practice on Sunday night at the Leechburg high school.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Leechburg softball pitcher Morgan Pierce warms up at practice on Sunday night at the Leechburg High School.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Leechburg softball catcher Kristen Knapp warms up at practice on Sunday night at the Leechburg High School .

Though Leechburg softball set a WPIAL record last season with its 30th consecutive WPIAL playoff appearance, the goals haven't changed.

Once again, it's make the playoffs and stick around for a while.

The Blue Devils clinched their historic playoff berth April 26 with a 10-0 victory at Vincentian.

But in the opening round of the playoffs, Leechburg was eliminated by eventual WPIAL runner-up Chartiers-Houston, 9-4, at Hampton Community Park.

Leechburg was 8-2 in section play, 12-7 overall last season.

It marked the sixth consecutive season Leechburg dropped its first playoff game.

But it's a new season and the Blue Devils have hopes of extending their playoff streak.

“I'm very pleased. We're looking good,” said third-year coach Debbie Young. “They're battling for some positions. It's led people to try out for positions like first base, second base and center field. It's very exciting.”

Basketball usually isn't the main topic around Leechburg this time of year, but the Blue Devils' run into the second round of the PIAA playoffs meant a couple of athletes missed early softball practices.

One is Daesha Knight, who will be returning to right field this season.

On a negative note, incumbent first baseman Hannah Berry, a junior, will miss the season with a knee injury that forced her to sit out the basketball campaign.

That is why competition exists at first base.

Softball success ordinarily starts with pitching, and third-year starter Morgan Pierce is ready for her junior season.

Pierce was a Valley News Dispatch first-team all-star last season and earned all-state honorable mention.

“Morgan's much more mature, focused and intent on winning,” Young said. “She's getting prepared for college.”

Pierce led the Alle-Kiski Valley in strikeouts last season with 154.

Promising freshman Gracie Reinke is likely to make her varsity debut.

Also returning this season are three players who made the Valley News Dispatch second team: senior shortstop Lexie Young, senior third baseman Brooke Blumer and sophomore catcher Kristen Knapp.

Kasey Klapheke could fill a void in center field. She has played multiple positions, similar to sophomore Kiera Jones.

The PIAA move to six classifications didn't affect Leechburg too much.

“It no better or no worse,” Young said. “Cardinal Wuerl is gone, but we gained Bishop Canevin. St. Joseph has been up and coming for a while, and we'll also have Riverview and Jeannette.”

Ellis School and Geibel Catholic round out Section 3-A.

Right now, Leechburg, like other teams, is battling the elements.

“You can always hit in the gym,” Young said. “But it's different when you face live pitching for the first time. Some years, the first time we were outside was our first game.”

Leechburg is slated to begin the season Friday at home against Freeport at Gilpin-Leechburg Park.

The Blue Devils will begin the drive for playoff year No. 31 March 28 at home against Riverview.

Young will again be assisted by her husband, Mike, and Bill Pierce.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

