Softball

St. Joseph softball chasing elusive postseason berth
Michael Love | Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 7:21 p.m.

Updated 28 minutes ago

St. Joseph softball came close to securing a WPIAL Class A playoff spot last year.

The team fell one game short of the postseason in Section 3 at 4-6. It was in the playoff hunt until the final day of the section slate. Riverview grabbed the third and final spot from the section at 5-5.

The Spartans lost a pair of section games by one run and two section setbacks came by two runs.

Coach Brian Swierczewski said the returning players have used last year's near miss as fuel and motivation to put themselves over the top in 2017.

“We feel we're on the verge of doing something special,” Swierczewski said. “But we have to focus on the work we need to get done right now and not look ahead to where we want to be at the end. If we take care of the little things each day, we can be where we want to be.”

Seven letter winners are back to lead the team, including junior team captains Anna Swierczewski (pitcher, third base), Serena Edgar (shortstop) and Callie Neelan (catcher).

The current players understand the program has not had a winning season or a WPIAL playoff appearance in its nearly three decades of existence.

They are ready to change that.

“We are so close. We can do this. We have the pieces in place,” Edgar said.

St. Joseph won four games two years ago, and last spring, the squad finished 6-10.

“We missed it last year by one run here and one run there in games,” Anna Swierczewski said. “It's the little things we have to clean up that can be the difference.”

Coach Swierczewski said sophomore Shelby Gogal is the team's No. 1 pitcher, and Anna Swierczewski also could see innings in the pitcher's circle.

Also back after earning letters in 2016 are senior Jules Nichols (second base) and juniors Courtney Fogle (first base) and Bella Salem (outfield).

“A lot of players have stepped up and improved their games,” coach Swierczewski said. “They have really dedicated themselves. We have improved our depth.”

A senior newcomer, Hannah Cook, and freshman Ava Swanson are expected to be in the outfield mix.

Swanson, like Swierczewski, Edgar and Neelan, has travel softball experience.

“We're definitely excited to see what we can do this year,” Anna Swierczewski said. “We don't want to get too ahead of ourselves. We're cautiously optimistic.”

Swierczewski and Nichols, along with junior Chloe Kurpakus, senior Patty Jo Nickoloff and freshman Molly Coleman, had a strong run with the girls basketball team to the WPIAL Class A semifinals and the PIAA playoffs.

The five, coach Swierczewski said, hope to experience similar success on the diamond.

There were changes to every WPIAL section after the PIAA's decision to move to six classifications for softball.

Last year's Section 3 champion, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, was placed in Section 2 of Class AA, but Riverview and Leechburg, also a playoff qualifier last year, remain in the section.

Entering the section are 2016 playoff qualifiers Bishop Canevin and Jeannette. The Spartans also will face Ellis School and Geibel Catholic.

“We played Jeannette in a nonsection game last year, and it was pretty competitive,” coach Swierczewski said. “We know what we're going to get from Leechburg and Riverview. Bishop Canevin will be tough.”

The top four teams from each section in the six classifications make the WPIAL playoffs.

“We had those experiences of pressure situations late (last) season,” Neelan said. “We know what to expect and what we're going to face in our attempt to reach our goals.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

