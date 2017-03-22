Springdale softball determined to end long playoff drought

As caretaker of a program seeking its first playoff appearance since 2000, Springdale's Anthony Pototo is measuring progress in small increments.

The results might not come immediately, but he said he believes with continued growth, the wins eventually will fall like dominoes for the Dynamos.

“It's just staying positive with them, not getting down when we have a bad game or something like that,” said Pototo, entering his second season as coach. “(It's) just continue to come back the next day and continue to practice and work on the things that we see in the games that we didn't do so well and just continue to work on the things we did well and just get better with that.”

Springdale finished 2-14 last season.

It's been a sour 16 at times, including a 35-game section losing streak that stretched from 2010-13 and too many mercy-rule games to count. But Pototo said he believes the Dynamos began to turn a corner toward the end of the 2016 season, when they beat Vincentian in a rematch of an early-season blowout and put up a strong effort against playoff-bound Jeannette in the season finale.

“They definitely have the drive and the will to want to go out there and compete,” Pototo said. “Toward the end of the season, we were pushing teams to the end. We were being competitive, and they saw they can play. They can do it even with the limited roster we have.”

All but two players return from that team, which gives the Dynamos the benefit of experience as they move up to Class 2A under the PIAA's new six-classification system.

“We don't really have any newbies,” said third baseman Bailee Landis, a three-year starter and the only senior on the roster. “We all grew as a team, and we're ready for the season. We know everyone's strengths and weaknesses, and we try to gauge each other and know what they need to improve.”

Although Springdale moved up in classification, it remains a small school, leaving Pototo with a small roster. The Dynamos' 11 players include Landis, five juniors and five sophomores.

“These kids all know each other. They're used to playing with each other, so they have that camaraderie with each other,” Pototo said. “They know how to pick each other up when they're down and things like that, and they know how to get the most out of each other.”

Springdale will have an all-hands-on-deck approach, with players likely filling multiple positions.

Junior Faith Lepovsky returns as the Dynamos' only experienced pitcher. The other, Kelley DeSantis, graduated alongside Amy Altmeyer.

To give Lepovsky a hand in the circle, Pototo expects to turn to several players, including Landis, junior catcher Sarah Lucas — a lefty — and junior first baseman Erica Davis. An improved defense could help in the Dynamos' run-prevention effort.

“Last year we made a lot of wild throws, so I feel we've got that under control this year,” Lepovsky said. “It was a major thing last year, so I think that's our focus this year.”

Landis and Lepovsky will provide the biggest bats in the lineup.

The PIAA reclassification left the Dynamos with almost an entirely new section, with the exception of returning WPIAL semifinalist Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic. Gone are perennial playoff team Leechburg and local rivals Riverview and St. Joseph, replaced with Apollo-Ridge, Greensburg Central Catholic, Northgate and Shady Side Academy.

Springdale will test its improvement early, with six scheduled nonsection games — including contests against Leechburg and Riverview — preceding the Dynamos' section opener April 3 at Northgate. They are scheduled to begin their season at 4 p.m. Friday at Northgate.

“Yes, the softball team has not been as successful as people would have liked, as we would have liked,” Pototo said. “But (the goal is) to continue to keep working, to keep building on years past. OK, last year was two wins. Let's keep improving. Let's get more wins. Let's get better at our positions, especially the younger group. Let's continue to keep fighting. Let's support each other.

“Let's do all the small little things to win ballgames, and then once you start winning that one or two, then all of a sudden three comes, four comes, and then it just becomes a domino effect. Anything's possible. We strive to make the playoffs, and hopefully that's what we're going to do.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.comor via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.