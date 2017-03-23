Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Valley softball eager to learn

Jerin Steele | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 11:57 p.m.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Valley's lone senior Kaitlin Capo awaits a throw during practice at Valley High School on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Head coach Carol Perroz is to the right.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Valley's Lauren Schrock pulls in a grounder hit to her during practice at Valley High School on Wednesday, March 22, 2017.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Valley's Auveonna Perkins gathers in a grounder hit to her during practice at Valley High School on Wednesday, March 22, 2017.

When Valley softball coach Carol Perroz conducts practice, she sees a lot of young players eager to learn.

She also sees more faces than in recent years.

The Vikings have 17 players, including eight freshmen, on their roster for this spring, in increase from 11 a year ago, when Valley finished 1-12. The uptick in numbers and the positive approach displayed at practice by her young players have Perroz excited to get the season started.

“I have only one senior on the team, so we're going to be very young,” said Perroz, who coached Valley to a state championship in 2011. “The girls have been working really hard, and I couldn't ask for more enthusiasm than what they are giving. We're learning each and every day. We're going to go out there and give it all we have.”

Kaitlin Capo is Valley's lone senior and one of just a handful of returning players. Capo will play center field and is a team captain. Alyssa Mallough, a junior, could see time at catcher and in the outfield. Andie Jo Conwell, a sophomore, will be the Vikings' starting pitcher for the second consecutive season. Fellow sophomore, Auveonna Perkins, will play third base and is a team captain.

“The freshmen are all going to be looking up to (Kaitlin) for sure,” Perroz said. “With the three years she has under her belt, she'll be able to lead by example and, hopefully, they can all follow her lead.

“(Perkins) is only a sophomore, but the players on the team look up to her so much that they voted her in as a captain. That's something we'll build off of.”

Seven of the eight freshmen played together in a local league last summer, including triplets Casey, Riley and Madison Gatto. Aimee Johnson is a freshman who could push for time in the outfield.

Perroz is still putting the position pieces together, and she gave the players opportunities to work out at different positions. Learning all of the spots on the field is something she sees as beneficial.

“They're very inexperienced as far as varsity playing time, but they're a lot players competing of all of the positions, which keeps practice very lively and makes each one of them stronger every day,” Perroz said.

Valley will play in Section 1-AAA with longtime rivals Freeport, Deer Lakes and Burrell. South Allegheny and East Allegheny join them.

Patience will be key as the Vikings grow, but Perroz said she sees a group ready to soak up its surroundings.

“Since we had such limited number of players last year, we didn't fare very well,” Perroz said. “This year, we want to be more competitive in the games. We're not going to lay down for anybody. We'll battle as best as we can, but we're very young. We're going to go each and every game with our eyes wide open and ready for anything that comes to us.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.

