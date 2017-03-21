Ligonier Valley softball set to defend title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Most coaches would be concerned when their team's starting pitcher hasn't been cleared to throw a pitch yet this season.

But Ligonier Valley softball coach Mark Zimmerman, a veteran of 18 seasons, isn't. That's because while returning pitcher Lexie Petrof, a junior, recovers from November ankle surgery, talented freshman Janie Garver seems ready to handle the duties for an experienced team.

Garver's ability caught the eye of the Hempfield coaching staff during a recent indoor scrimmage.

“She's done a nice job so far,” Zimmerman said. “In the short term, we will move Lexie to shortstop to keep her bat in the lineup and until she's ready to resume her pitching duties. It's nice to have two good pitchers.”

Ligonier Valley returns eight starters from a squad that finished 18-4 and lost to Philipsburg-Osceola, 6-2, in the District 6-AA semifinals. The Rams defeated Mt. Union, 5-2, and Forest Hills, 3-1, to reach the semifinals.

The only starter to graduate was shortstop Kari Kuhn, which means bad news for other teams in the Heritage Conference.

Though the Rams are experienced, they are still young with only two senior starters returning — first baseman Kailee Lear, who is in a battle for the starting spot with senior Madison Henderson and junior Kelsey Stormer, and right fielder Catherine Cmar.

“We didn't lose much and will have more underclassmen ready to fill roles,” Zimmerman said. “These girls know what it takes to win, we just have to stay focused.”

The other returning starters are sophomore catcher Lindsey Stormer, sophomore second baseman Mia Lynn, sophomore third baseman Abby Cmar, junior left fielder Sara Klinchock and junior center fielder Abby Turcheck.

According to Zimmerman, freshmen Kaylee Colt and Taylor Bojtos should see time at various positions.

With eight starters returning, Zimmerman expects the Rams' offense and defense to improve. That should help the pitching staff, especially when Garver is pitching.

“Having two pitchers give us nice options,” Zimmerman said. “Lexie is good at commanding her stuff and Janie is a hard thrower. It helps having experienced players behind them.”

Ligonier Valley, which moves to Class 3A, is again favored to win the Heritage Conference. Zimmerman said he expects Marion Center, Homer-Center, Blairsville and Northern Cambria to provide some tough battles.

Zimmerman said the goal is to first win the conference and then a District 6 title. But he knows that will be difficult because how tough the Centre County teams (Philipsburg Osceola and Bald Eagle Area) are.

“Those teams are always tough in Centre County,” Zimmerman said. “We have to continue to battle and improve.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or @Schofield_Trib.