WPIAL champion Mt. Pleasant softball returns all but 3 players for title defense

Entering last year's postseason as WPIAL Class AAA's No. 12 seed, the Mt. Pleasant softball team put together a memorable run of four consecutive wins to earn the program's first-ever league title.

But with the 2017 season schedule officially beginning this week, Mt. Pleasant coach Lauren Shaheen is quick to remind her team that last year's run is a thing of the past as the Vikings begin their title defense.

But, that doesn't mean that Mt. Pleasant can't recall the lessons learned during last year's playoff run.

“We take each year as a brand new year,” Shaheen said. “It doesn't matter what you did last year. … But I have no question that we are going to be just as fierce and just as competitive as we were last year, if not more so.

“They learned how to win last year. They really learned what it was like to be in a fight, they learned what it was like to have all eyes on you and a target on your back,” she added. “Not that they had never felt that, but maybe they'd had never felt that wearing a Mt. Pleasant jersey. And I think it was very prideful for them, too.”

Last year's deep roster remains largely intact, as the Vikings will be led by a nine-player junior class that Shaheen said will complement a promising freshman group.

“We always look at our older girls as leaders on and off the field, and hopefully they are able to do what we did last year and then some,” she said.

Senior Markel Rogers and juniors Ava Gnibus, Christiana Czegan, Aaliyah Lankey and Adaline Kubasky combine to form a fast outfield, while classmates Chloe Poulich, Nikki Klejka, Alyssa Keslar and sophomores Mya Klejka and Alyssa Keslar round out the infield.

“We have a lot of really good hitters throughout the entire lineup,” Shaheen said.

After registering wins in each of Mt. Pleasant's four playoff games last year — including a victory over top-seeded Thomas Jefferson — junior pitcher Meadow Uncapher will lead a pitching staff that also includes sophomore Carolyn Alincic. Not only is Uncapher an imposing pitcher, but her hitting ability, as evidenced by a three-run home run in last year's WPIAL final, is a big boost to the Vikings, as well.

“She's really stepped up her game; she's really stepped into that role,” Shaheen said. “Her hitting, she really stepped up in WPIALs.

“She brings a lot to the circle. We've seen her grow as an athlete, mentally, physically, everything,” she added. “We've seen her learn how to take control, learn how to take command, how to be a leader. What you want to see from your pitcher is throw strikes, but you also want to see them be that leader.”

With all but three players back from last season's championship team, the Vikings will look to build on the team chemistry Shaheen said they built last year. And while last season's playoff journey was a memorable one, Mt. Pleasant is hoping for more of the same as it begins its first season in Class 4A.

“I think last year was a year none of them will forget, making school history, but also picking it up a level,” Shaheen said. “It really just surpassed, I think, what they even expected for themselves, and as a coach that's the best thing to see a kid be able to do.

“We have an excellent group of girls coming back, and I could definitely see a great year this year, as well.”

