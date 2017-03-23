Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Pair of pitchers to pace Norwin softball

Nathan Smith | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 6:15 p.m.
Barry Reeger | Tribune-Review
Norwin second baseman Johnna Karas attempts to throw out a Latrobe batter during their game at Latrobe High School on Friday, May 6, 2016, in Latrobe. Latrobe won 6-4.

It was a bitter end for the Norwin softball team in 2016.

The Knights started the year 7-2 and were in playoff contention. But the team went 2-6 down the stretch, when the Knights had to play six games in 10 days. Norwin will look to learn from the tough end to the year as it competes for the program's first playoff berth since 2014.

“The hardest thing about playing back to back like that is pitching,” said Norwin coach Brian Mesich, who is entering his third season. “You can practice all you want, but it is hard to simulate that pace and those reps.

“Hopefully, we learned about competing and improving the mental side of the game. That can be as important as the physical side.”

The team will be able to rely on a pair of pitchers in senior Danielle Chorba and junior Natalie Krzywiec. Both saw time in the circle last season, with Chorba going 4-8 and Krzywiec going 4-0. In many of the Knights' games, both pitchers contributed.

Each pitcher brings something different, as Chorba is more of a power pitcher, while Krzywiec relies on more off-speed pitches.

“Danielle has more experience, and she throws harder,” Mesich said. “Natalie has more finesse and has been working more on different pitches and off-speed stuff.”

Chorba is a four-year member of the varsity squad and will continue her career at St. Vincent next season.

Having experience in the circle will go a long way for the Knights as they are relying on sophomores and freshmen to fill voids.

Senior Johnna Karas, a LeMoyne College recruit, is a three-year starter and can play infield and outfield.

But from there, Mesich said there are a lot of unknowns. The team needs to break in several new starters, and the team is contending with a rash of injuries.

“We are banged up to start the year,” Mesich said. “We have a lot of new pieces and are trying to work out where everyone fits. We had some significant losses from last year, so we are trying to experiment.”

What the team can do at the plate is yet to be seen, but it should get a boost from Karas. The senior hit .509 last season with eight doubles, 17 runs scored and 21 runs batted in. Sophomore Hailee Culberston, who could step into the left side of the infield, had success at the plate as a freshman with a near .500 average.

Last season, the Knights had nine games where they scored at least five runs.

“Hopefully, the way we make contact with the ball makes us competitive,” Mesich said. “We think we can be pretty consistent from the top to bottom of the lineup.”

The Knights will jump to Class 6A this season and compete in Section 2. The schedule will feature Allderdice, Fox Chapel, Hempfield, Latrobe and Penn Hills. While the trek will be tough, Mesich said the team is focused on reaching the WPIAL playoffs.

“The first step in the ladder is to make it to the postseason,” Mesich said. “Hopefully, we stay healthy and can make a run at something.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.

