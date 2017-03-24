Southmoreland softball has high expectations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Last year was a good one for the Southmoreland softball team.

The Scotties finished 12-2 in the regular season, made the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs, and earned a 1-0 victory over eventual state champion Yough.

With seven lettermen returning, and old section rivals Yough and Mt. Pleasant, the latter of which bounced them from the playoffs, moving up a class because of realignment, the Scotties have state championship dreams of their own.

“I definitely expect to go further this year than any year we have previously and go to the state tournament,” said senior Adeline Nicholson, a Slippery Rock recruit who was the team's leading hitter last season. “That's what our team has been talking about, how that would be a big milestone for us.”

If they are to get there, Nicholson will be a big part of it. The team captain led the team in home runs and tied for the team lead in RBIs last season.

“This is probably the most complete team I've ever had,” said Todd Bunner, in his fourth year as coach. “Our defensive positioning is filled, and I probably have 10 or 11 good batters.”

It's high praise for a team that was loaded with talented underclassmen last year, but will miss graduates Kaylie Robaugh, Kylee Wisilosky and Brianna Bunner, who now is at Robert Morris.

Junior infielder Olivia Porter, a Pitt-Johnstown recruit, also returns, as well as Bunner's daughter Bethany, a junior outfielder who is a two-time all-section selection. Other returning letter winners include senior outfielder Alexis Williams and junior first baseman/outfielder Alexei Belzer.

“I think it's going to be a balanced team this year,” Bunner said. “I think we can score a lot of runs, but if needed, we can get into a 1-0 game like we did with Yough. I think with my defense and pitching we can win those kind of games, too.”

The reason why is the play of senior ace Katie Troisi-Clark, who, according to Bunner, will likely be going for the school record in wins this season.

The team has a pair of talented catchers in sophomore Lexi Klatt, who lettered as a freshman, as well as junior Makenna Meyers, who was all-section as a freshman and missed last season with a torn labrum.

Bunner will try to split time with both, while also minding five solid freshmen who he expects to contribute, including catcher Charity Henderson, Abby Fullem, Faith Miller and Courtney Meyers.

Freshman Sophia Gatti will be the team's No. 2 starter.

“Our seniors, juniors, sophomores, freshmen, they all know their roles,” Nicholson said. “Everyone is going to get to play. There's going to be so many people at so many different positions this year, and it's nice to have those options. It's never been like this before.”

Another thing the team hasn't seen is much of the section competition, as the Scotties stayed in Section 3-3A while much of the competition moved up. They will face South Park, McGuffey, Brownsville, Charleroi and Waynesburg. Many old rivals are still on the schedule as nonsection opponents.

“I still put those teams on our schedule,” Bunner said. “I don't want to shy away from the competition. That makes us better.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.