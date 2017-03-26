Yough softball aims to repeat as PIAA champions

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It was quite a run for the Yough softball team in 2016.

The Cougars were Section 4-AAA champions with an 11-1 record, finished third in the WPIAL and capped the season (22-3) with their first PIAA title. Yough defeated Donegal in the state semifinals and Lampeter-Strasburg in the championship game — both by 1-0 scores.

With most of its starters returning, is another title run possible for Yough?

Coach Art ‘Dutch' Harvey thinks so. Yough opened the season with a 2-1 record at Disney Tournament over the weekend in Florida.

The Cougars must replace their starting pitcher (Macy Mularski), catcher (Allie Harvey, the coach's daughter) and left fielder (Cassidy Pearce) from last season.

Yough's three losses in 2016 were all 1-0 games.

“We've been preparing for this for a couple years,” Harvey said. “Macy and Allie played together for years, but we have four players competing for a spot on the mound. Competition is good. All four have gotten better over the past few years.”

The four candidates are Alona Sleith, Kierra Waywood, Shelby Lawrenzi and Katie Clark. Halley Warrick will start at catcher.

“It's nice that we don't have to rely on one pitcher,” Harvey said. “Our offense should be improved since most of our top hitters return.”

Sleith, who played third base, is one the top returning hitters. She batted .391 with 16 RBI last season. Also back are all-state players in shortstop Hannah Bach (.393, 23 runs) and second baseman Aubrie Mance (.411, 19 RBI). Olivia Miller (.420, 18 RBI) is back in right field.

“We return the entire infield, so whoever pitches knows plays will be made behind them,” Harvey said. “You have to be able to execute both at the plate and in the field. You have to be able to play defense.”

With the PIAA expanding to six classifications, Yough finds itself in Section 2-4A with Belle Vernon, Carrick, Elizabeth Forward, Keystone Oaks, South Fayette and West Mifflin.

Harvey said it is the toughest section in the WPIAL.

“Belle Vernon returns Bailey (Parshall) on the hill,” Harvey said. “She's one of the best pitchers in the WPIAL. EF will be tough, Keystone Oaks is strong, and South Fayette has a good team. Teams in our section will be battle tested in the playoffs and will do damage.”

One thing Harvey is searching for is leadership. Last year with Mularski and Allie Harvey, he rarely had to worry about leadership.

“It has to come from someone in the infield or outfield,” Harvey said. “I have a pretty good idea who will be the leaders.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.