North Hills softball seeks return to playoffs

After engineering the most successful North Hills softball season in five years, the Indians want to go farther in 2017 and believe they can. A youth movement should have a big influence on whether or not that happens.

Senior shortstop Mekenzie Saban said the season-ending defeat to Penn-Trafford in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs was difficult to shake, with the team still affected by it at the end of-season banquet. The Indians led 5-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning but lost 6-5 on a walk-off.

“Even now, I sort of think about that and it drives me,” Saban said.

Coach Libby Gasior said the nature of the loss has motivated and pushed the seniors toward their goals.

“It's fun when you win. It's fun when you get a run together,” Gasior said. “So I think there's a good bit of urgency there, where that's kind of been built in over the last couple years.”

Almost everyone has returned from that team, which earned a third-place section finish and the program's first WPIAL postseason berth since 2010.

The returning group includes pitcher Anna McNickle, Megan Hitchan (first base), Madison Posterivo (second base), Aidan Harrison (outfield/third base) and Kallie Kretzler (outfield/third base).

Though Darian Richards was a key starter on that squad at catcher, but she was the only senior. The current team has only three seniors, two of whom played a year ago.

Such a high retention rate has left Gasior optimistic of collective strides defensively, an area that needed some improvement in the past. She's already seen progress on offense. The first batter in a scrimmage last Monday against Plum homered, and the Indians finished with three home runs.

An eight-player freshman class, which comes in behind a seven-person rookie class a year ago, has formed the largest successive classes Gasior can recall in her decade coaching the team, helping build a 21-person roster. A high-level of depth and internal competition has resulted.

Two freshmen started in that scrimmage against Plum, and after having just two listed pitchers on roster in 2016, the staff has doubled in size.

“I think part of the urgency is they see that every at-bat, every ball that's hit to you, it's like, if you're not doing the job, there might be somebody else who is,” Gasior said. “It's been awhile since we had that privilege here.”

Such depth could be vital given how PIAA six-class realignment has altered North Hills' surroundings but only slightly. All but two teams from its traditionally brutal section, Brashear and Moon, have stayed with it in Class 6A.

Four of the six teams in Section 3 will advance to the playoffs. Gasior said the team isn't expecting any easy games in its stacked section and never has.

Both Saban and Gasior expected at least two or three freshmen to earn starting spots.

“Everyone is driving one another,” Saban said. “There's still some spots that are a little bit open, but it's because we have so many good players at those positions and it's making it even harder.”

From her position at shortstop, Saban has seen one of the battles for a starting place at third base play out. The other open spots are at catcher and one of the outfield positions.

“The girls are telling the girls if they see something that they need help with,” Saban said. “It's not negative, (but) it's obviously competitive.”

Jasper Wilson is a freelance writer.