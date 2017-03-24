New coaches set to guide CV, Carlynton softball teams

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two of the three high school softball teams in the Carnegie area will be under the direction of new coaches. One is Chartiers Valley, which was coached by Jeff Reicoff the past four seasons — his third tenure as the Colts' coach.

One of Reicoff's former players, Lexi Schwartzmiller, assumes the helm for the Colts. A 2011 CV graduate, Schwartzmiller played at Robert Morris — starting 96 games over her four years — was an assistant at Geneva and also has coached the Pittsburgh Riot travel team for six seasons.

“It worked out awesome getting the CV job,” she said. “I really wanted a high school job.”

Having six players whom she also has coached on the travel team will help to ease the transition for Schwartzmiller and her players. Seniors Lauren Jennings (3B), Amanda Gross (CF) and Miranda Griffith (C/1B) and juniors Sami Collura (SS), Emily O'Connor (2B) and Riley Duda (OF) have played for Schwartzmiller and have varsity starting experience.

The rest of the roster is young, including the two girls who figure to be the Colts' primary pitchers. Teresa Mackey and Delaney Young are sophomores but have pitched for several years at other levels.

Schwartzmiller has seen to it that the team has jelled off the field, incorporating a number of team bonding activities.

“In high schools there's always cliques,” she said, “but I am a huge advocate of a team of equals. Every person is as important as the next. They all seem to be cohesive and friends off the field, not just together on the field.”

The Colts ended the 2016 season on a seven-game losing streak, but Schwartzmiller sees playoff potential in this team, which will be in Section 3-5A under the new alignment.

“I think we can definitely contend for a playoff spot,” she said. “We might not have the most talent, but one thing that I do see is they have a desire to win. Whether you have the talent or not, sometimes you can make that work.”

Carlynton

Traci Melko takes over as Carlynton's coach and inherits a team that went 10-7 and 6-6 in Section 1-AA. But despite ending the season on a four-game winning streak, the Cougars missed the playoffs.

The Cougars return five starters: Storm Figura (3B), Sage Figura (1B), Madison Kyle (SS), Bella Huehn (2B/C) and Alexis Stewart. Stewart played primarily shortstop last season but will move behind the plate, giving Carlynton an all-new battery.

Freshman Jaelyn Melko will assume the primary pitching role, following in the footsteps of older sister, Jordan, who was a standout for Carlynton.

Pitching runs in the Melko family. Traci was a pitcher in high school in West Virginia and at Division II Concord (W.Va.), so she is keenly aware of the importance of the battery.

“(Our season) is going to depend a lot on our pitcher-catcher because we're starting all over again,” she said. “The pitcher-catcher is the nucleus of your team, and you always have questions when you're starting a freshman as a starting pitcher.”

The Cougars will be in a tough Section 1-2A, but Melko remains optimistic that they can build on last season.

“I think we'll win our share,” she said. “I'm more concerned about us playing our game than worrying about the other teams. I know we have a lot of good nucleus players who will carry our team.”

Bishop Canevin

Sixth-year coach Karen Seitz-LaFianza admitted she was disappointed with the Crusaders' first-round exit from the WPIAL playoffs last season. This year's group will try to make amends, and five starters return to work toward that goal.

Pitcher Alana Losego, outfielder Brenna Nolf and infielders Tamara Blue (1B), Haley Pilch (SS) and Kasey Kaczorowski (2B) will fortify Bishop Canevin's lineup with experience. Seitz-LaFianza said she can see a tremendous difference in Losego's pitching and expects her to have a big year.

“Her control is 10 times better than it was last year,” Seitz-LaFianza said. “She is miles ahead of where she was last year. She always had speed, but accuracy sometimes was an issue.

“And she's a junior now, so you can tell she's matured. The things that bothered her last year won't bother her this year.”

An influx of new players will help fill some of the holes resulting from graduation losses. Two of the newbies are transfers: Alex Kopec, a senior catcher, transferred from South Fayette, and junior outfielder Clare McMahon transferred from Bethel Park. Both will step into the starting lineup.

Seitz-LaFianza also is expecting a lot from freshman Taylor Lokatis, who will play third base.

Though Seitz-LaFianza doesn't know much about the Crusaders' new section (Section 3-A), she expects her team can make a run at the playoffs. And maybe stick around a bit longer this time.

“Last year was disappointing,” she said. “We thought we had a pretty decent team. Now there's some new blood and a new attitude and excitement.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.