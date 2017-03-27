Quaker Valley softball eyes improvement; Sewickley seeks 6th straight playoff berth

Since Anthony Ross became head coach at Quaker Valley in 2015, the school's softball program has been in a perpetual state of rebuilding. But Ross, also a travel team softball coach, saw some promising signs that belie the Quakers' 2-13 record in 2016.

“Last year, there were some close games that we think we should have won,” Ross said. “Hopefully, this is the year that our seniors take on a leadership role and we make some noise in the section.”

Those leadership qualities were on display last month, when it wasn't clear whether Quaker Valley would have a large enough roster to field a varsity team in 2017. That's when the girls sprung into action

“The girls stepped up, and recruited their friends from other sports,” Ross said. “Reese Hamm, a freshman soccer player, is starting from scratch as a softball player. (Sophomore) Isabella McNelis is a sophomore track athlete. We're really going to have to coach this year. But if you have the right athletes, and they're willing to work, you'll get good results.”

Those newcomers join a Quakers roster that features seven seniors, including entrenched starters Maria Beatty (first base), Lyndsey Garbee (catcher), Claire Rengers (pitcher), Regina Granata (designated hitter) and Rachel Shaheen, who played third base last year but will transition to shortstop while also occasionally pitching. Ross also looks for junior Mahle McCarcken to have a breakout season in center field.

Quaker Valley will compete in a newly-configured Section 3-4A, which also features Ambridge, Beaver, Blackhawk, Central Valley, Hopewell and New Castle.

“The section is wide open,” Ross said. “We're hoping to play a spoiler role, and prove that we won't be an easy win. We will go as far as our seniors take us. So far, I've seen them take an active leadership role and teach the younger girls what we're about and how we play the game.”

To further bolster the softball program and create a talent pipeline, Quaker Valley launched a middle school team last year.

“We've got a big roster, with 15 to 20 girls who have promising skills,” Ross said. “We're trying to build a winning program and a winning culture, and they'll be a critical part of that.”

Sewickley Academy

Despite graduating nine seniors and seven starters from the 2015 squad, the Panthers made the WPIAL playoffs for the fifth consecutive season in 2016 while compiling an 11-6 overall record (7-3 in section play). Coach Win Palmer, also the school's athletic director and a three-time WPIAL champ as the boys basketball coach, has guided the softball program since it was re-established 12 years ago. He'll now look to craft an underclassmen-laden roster into a champion in Section 1-A.

Sewickley Academy must find a way to replace the high-quality innings tossed by Savannah Henry, a four-year starter and two-time all-section pitcher who struck out 88 batters in 2016. But the Panthers have a pair of returning all-section players in senior Chandler White, a standout at three different positions, and sophomore center fielder Theresa Wilson.

“Chandler has played well defensively at left field, first base and catcher in her first three years while leading us in slugging and home runs,” Palmer said. “She has a quick bat, and her power places her among the best in A softball.

“Theresa stepped in last year as a freshman, replacing a quality four-year starter. Somehow, there was no drop off. Theresa made so many outstanding plays. She has an amazing focus and she makes a quick read on batted balls.”

Other returning starters include junior middle infielder Kaylee Paterson and a quartet of sophomores. Kendall Lightcap, also a standout on the Panthers' basketball team, brings speed and on-base skills from the leadoff spot. First baseman Alyssa Winters delivers extra-base hits into the gaps. Alina Mattson, a second baseman, turns double plays adeptly with Paterson, and fleet-footed outfielder Lekha Amin is developing into an all-around contributor.

Another wave of freshmen figure to play important roles for the Panthers. Alexis Barlock will get the first crack at taking over for Henry in the circle.

“Savannah Henry had a remarkable career for the Academy,” Palmer said. “She started for us as a freshman, and we are once again in that position with a talented freshman pitcher who will be given the ball on opening day this year.”

Infielder Maggie Goebel flashes talent like her older sister Kat, a former top hitter for Sewickley Academy. Barlock's battery mate could be another first-year player from a group that includes Chloe Black, Sophia Fruehaulf, Mishon Levin, Zoe Luther and Lena Sharara.

“Our freshmen class provides the depth that was missing from our program since we graduated nine seniors two years ago,” Palmer said. “We have some really good athletes who are working really hard at practice, and they provide healthy competition and give us multiple options during games.”

Those new players will benefit from the guidance of seniors Lakshmi Amin and Mary Saieed.

