Plum softball to again lean on big bats

A few years ago, Plum softball coach Jim McGrath and his staff decided to forgo having seasonlong captains and instead award captains for each game based on performance.

“What we try to do is each game reward the players that excelled the previous game or showed ability in practices,” McGrath said. “You want different captains every game.”

With seven returning starters, there are plenty of players who could be a captain at some point this spring as the Mustangs attempt to qualify for the postseason for the ninth straight year.

The Mustangs have six seniors in Rayna Donatelli, Amanda Dynoske, Tara Marcyjanik, Michaela Palmieri, Delenn Poe and Nicole Polakovic. Keri Bellisario, a junior outfielder, is a returning starter. Sophomore Abby Froehlich will return at pitcher, and sophomore catcher Gabrielle Fischetti also was a starter a year ago.

“They know our routines, and they know what to expect from us,” McGrath said. “Our seniors all take on responsibilities for us and help the coaching staff out.”

Palmieri, who plays second base, hit .383 last spring, which was second on the team to Hannah Adamski, who hit .421. Adamski is the lone player to graduate from last year's team.

Mixed in with the returning players are four freshmen McGrath is excited about — MacKenzie Lake, Alyssa Schofield, Lindsey Suprano and Chole Fabio. McGrath expects all four to be contributors.

Plum has had a tradition of strong-hitting teams with alums like Jordan Seneca, who has 15 home runs this spring at St. Francis (Pa.), and the Adamski sisters, Rachel and Hannah. McGrath expects that trend will continue.

Plum will play in Section 1-5A with Woodland hills, Penn-Trafford, Kiski Area, Greensburg Salem, Gateway, Franklin Regional and Armstrong.

Over the last eight seasons that Plum made the postseason, it has won one playoff game, but the change to six classifications brings hope it can make a deep run. Instead of running into a North Allegheny or Seneca Valley in the first round, the Mustangs will be matched up with teams more comparable to their school size.

“Going to six classifications is going to help everybody,” McGrath said. “We're not going to beat the North Allegheny's or the Seneca Valley's or the Shaler's, because of the number of players they have available to them. The playing field is a little more level now and we have a chance.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.