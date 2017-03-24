Freeport softball weathers opener, defeats Leechburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With only three outdoor practices because of bad weather, cold temperatures and adverse field conditions, Freeport softball coach Sam Ross said he was eager to see how his team had progressed since preseason began March 5.

So far, so good, he said, after Friday's 6-3 season-opening victory over Leechburg at Gilpin-Leechburg Park.

The Yellowjackets had 14 hits, and Pitt-Johnstown commit Kristie Radvan limited the Blue Devils to four hits in a matchup of perennial playoff qualifiers.

“We would've liked to have had a couple scrimmages before this game, but both were called off because of the weather,” Ross said. “We went with what we knew through our practices, and the girls responded. It was a nice opening win, but we know we have a long way to go to be where we want to be.”

Freeport won its fourth straight against Leechburg, a streak that dates to 2007. Weather canceled several other meetings.

Leechburg coach Debbie Young was pleased with her young team despite the loss. The Blue Devils also haven't practiced much outside.

“I would rather play an opponent like Freeport and lose the game than play an opponent we crush and get nothing out of it,” Young said. “It was a good test to see where we are early in the season. It will be great to see how (the girls) progress and get better throughout the season.”

Freeport's three, four and five hitters — Ally DeJidas, Kristie Radvan and Tori Radvan — combined for nine hits, all six runs and four RBIs.

Kristie Radvan, one of Freeport's two seniors, helped her cause with three hits, including a two-run homer to left in the top of the seventh to provide insurance. Leechburg had battled back from a 4-0 deficit with two runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth.

Torri Radvan, a freshman, made her varsity debut and had three hits. Her two-out, two-run double in the fifth made it 4-0.

DeJidas added three singles and scored twice.

Becca Fennell and Maddie Wagner got the Yellowjackets on the board in the top of the fourth with an RBI groundout and a run-scoring single, respectively.

“It was really nice to get out and play,” Kristie Radvan said. “You can't ask for much more from the weather. After about the third inning, we started to find our comfort zone. We have a lot of high aspirations for this season, and (the Leechburg win) was a good start.”

After giving up a single to start the game and hitting the next batter, Radvan retired 10 in a row and 12 of 13. She struck out four and walked one.

Leechburg left runners at first and third in the first, and a runner at second in the fourth before breaking through in the fifth.

Daesha Knight led off with a single, and Kelsi Spiering reached on an error to put runners on second and third with no outs. Keira Jones followed with a groundout to short that scored Knight, and pitcher Morgan Pierce, a returning starter, singled home Spiering.

Blue Devils cleanup hitter Brooke Blumer smacked a homer to left to lead off the sixth to close the deficit to 4-3. But Radvan and the Freeport defense retired the final six Leechburg hitters to close the victory.

“We didn't have as many (hits) as we wanted, but we made nice contact,” Young said.

Pierce finished the game with four strikeouts, and she walked three.

“We knew coming in that Freeport had a really strong-hitting lineup,” Young said. “Morgan really battled out there. She knows she has a few things she needs to work on. I know she will clean them up moving forward.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.