Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Softball

Freeport softball weathers opener, defeats Leechburg
Michael Love | Friday, March 24, 2017, 10:39 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Leechburg's Morgan Pierce is called out at home plate as Freeport's catcher Becca Fennell makes the tag Friday March 24, 2017 at Leechburg's Community Park.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Leechburg's Daesha Knight attempts to field a fly ball against Freeport Friday March 24, 2017 at Leechburg's Community Park.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Leechburg's Lexie Young makes the tag at second as Freeport's Maddie Wagner is called out Friday March 24, 2017 at Leechburg's Community Park.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Freeport's Ashleigh Schmidt catches a flyable making an out against Leechburg, Friday March 24, 2017 at Leechburg's Community Park.

Updated 5 minutes ago

With only three outdoor practices because of bad weather, cold temperatures and adverse field conditions, Freeport softball coach Sam Ross said he was eager to see how his team had progressed since preseason began March 5.

So far, so good, he said, after Friday's 6-3 season-opening victory over Leechburg at Gilpin-Leechburg Park.

The Yellowjackets had 14 hits, and Pitt-Johnstown commit Kristie Radvan limited the Blue Devils to four hits in a matchup of perennial playoff qualifiers.

“We would've liked to have had a couple scrimmages before this game, but both were called off because of the weather,” Ross said. “We went with what we knew through our practices, and the girls responded. It was a nice opening win, but we know we have a long way to go to be where we want to be.”

Freeport won its fourth straight against Leechburg, a streak that dates to 2007. Weather canceled several other meetings.

Leechburg coach Debbie Young was pleased with her young team despite the loss. The Blue Devils also haven't practiced much outside.

“I would rather play an opponent like Freeport and lose the game than play an opponent we crush and get nothing out of it,” Young said. “It was a good test to see where we are early in the season. It will be great to see how (the girls) progress and get better throughout the season.”

Freeport's three, four and five hitters — Ally DeJidas, Kristie Radvan and Tori Radvan — combined for nine hits, all six runs and four RBIs.

Kristie Radvan, one of Freeport's two seniors, helped her cause with three hits, including a two-run homer to left in the top of the seventh to provide insurance. Leechburg had battled back from a 4-0 deficit with two runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth.

Torri Radvan, a freshman, made her varsity debut and had three hits. Her two-out, two-run double in the fifth made it 4-0.

DeJidas added three singles and scored twice.

Becca Fennell and Maddie Wagner got the Yellowjackets on the board in the top of the fourth with an RBI groundout and a run-scoring single, respectively.

“It was really nice to get out and play,” Kristie Radvan said. “You can't ask for much more from the weather. After about the third inning, we started to find our comfort zone. We have a lot of high aspirations for this season, and (the Leechburg win) was a good start.”

After giving up a single to start the game and hitting the next batter, Radvan retired 10 in a row and 12 of 13. She struck out four and walked one.

Leechburg left runners at first and third in the first, and a runner at second in the fourth before breaking through in the fifth.

Daesha Knight led off with a single, and Kelsi Spiering reached on an error to put runners on second and third with no outs. Keira Jones followed with a groundout to short that scored Knight, and pitcher Morgan Pierce, a returning starter, singled home Spiering.

Blue Devils cleanup hitter Brooke Blumer smacked a homer to left to lead off the sixth to close the deficit to 4-3. But Radvan and the Freeport defense retired the final six Leechburg hitters to close the victory.

“We didn't have as many (hits) as we wanted, but we made nice contact,” Young said.

Pierce finished the game with four strikeouts, and she walked three.

“We knew coming in that Freeport had a really strong-hitting lineup,” Young said. “Morgan really battled out there. She knows she has a few things she needs to work on. I know she will clean them up moving forward.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.