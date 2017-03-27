Baldwin softball has high expectations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Baldwin finished as the WPIAL Class AAAA runner-up in softball last season.

The Highlanders tied for first with Canon-McMillan in section play, then defeated Peters Township and Latrobe in the first two rounds of the WPIAL playoffs.

The four senior members of last year's squad — Jaimie Schleicher (1B), Ana Hale (P), Ashley Brady (2B) and Barb Spegar (IF/OF) — have graduated.

“Our goals are always the same, to win section, WPIAL and state championships,” coach Vince Sortino said. “We have many voids from last year's team, and we are working on bringing in new players to work with our existing players so we have good team unity.”

Baldwin has advanced to the WPIAL playoffs for seven consecutive years, and finished in double digits in the win column in each season. The Highlanders, who lost to Hempfield, 2-0, in the WPIAL finals in 2016, have ended up 13-5 overall the past two seasons.

Returning starters on this year's team include Taylor Dadig, a junior shortstop; Samantha Wampler, a senior third baseman; and Carly Santillo, a junior catcher.

“We're very determined and have high expectations for ourselves this season,” Dadig said. “We have been working hard throughout the offseason, and the coaches have been setting the bar high since the end of last season.

“We are very optimistic and excited to start playing again. We are working toward playing focused and intense every game, which will help us (with our goal to) win our section and have the opportunity to win the WPIAL this season.”

The Highlanders' starting outfield returns intact with senior Katie Knezevich in left, junior Emma Berta in center and junior Bella Rossa in right.

“I think we will do really well if we keep working hard every day,” Knezevich said. “Our coaches set the bar very high for us at practice; we are expected to perform at a high level, and that's what we will work toward. We're really motivated and very excited to see how much we are able to challenge ourselves. We hope our offseason work pays off.

“We are striving for another section title, and are working extremely hard for a WPIAL title.”

New players who will be in starting roles or will have an immediate impact on the team include freshmen Allison Murray (1B), Cassie Carlson (2B/C) and Salena Jarquay (1B), and senior Lexie Palermo (2B).

Murray and sophomore Addie Tagg are vying for the starting pitching job.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.