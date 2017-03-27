Brentwood softball aims for playoffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brentwood's varsity softball team has its sights set on the WPIAL playoffs this season.

“Our goal definitely is to make the playoffs,” said senior Hannah Livingston, the team's starting center fielder. “We have not made the playoffs since I was a freshman, so that would be a real accomplishment.

“We also would like to win as many games as possible, of course.”

Brentwood is a member of Section 1 in Class 2A this season. The Spartans are joined by Carlynton, OLSH, Serra Catholic, Seton-La Salle and Sto-Rox.

All but Serra Catholic competed in Class AA last season. While none of the Class AA clubs were playoff qualifiers, Serra Catholic won a section title, advanced to the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals, and finished with a 14-1 record.

Livingston is one of four seniors on this year's team at Brentwood. Stephanie Thomas, Elissa Kortz and Emily Kraeuter also are seniors.

“I expect us to be very competitive in the section,” said Thomas, who starts at third base. “We have a lot of young girls on the team. I expect us to learn every day and make mistakes, and just get better off (our mistakes).

“I think we are going to be pretty good this year. Our team has such positive energy, and we are hungry to win coming off the season we had last year. We are ready to turn it around, have more fun, and start winning more games.”

Brentwood, which posted a 2-12 record last year, was set to open the season this week against Northgate. The Spartans' section opener will be April 5 at home against Sto-Rox.

Along with Livingston and Thomas, other players penciled in as starters are junior Brittany Stewart and sophomore Abby Wolf, as batterymates at pitcher and catcher, respectively; juniors Taylor Kottler, at first base, and Sierra Powers, at second base; Kortz, at shortstop; and, in the outfield, freshmen Jaden Schwartz, in left, and Jessica Hines, in right.

Rounding out the squad are junior Tia Cerminara; plus freshman prospects Ava Dorrance, Kylie Hammond, Kaylie March, Graycen Toth and Carly Vickless.

Livingston, Thomas, Stewart, Wolf, Kottler and Schwartz were members of the Brentwood girls basketball team during the 2016-17 season.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.