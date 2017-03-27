Westmoreland roundup: Hempfield baseball rolls past Kiski Area

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There was a steady ping sound circulating the Hempfield campus Monday.

And the Spartans baseball team was providing the music, especially in the second inning. Hempfield broke open a tie game with seven runs in the second to secure a 15-1 nonsection win over Kiski Area in five innings.

Hempfield sent 11 batters to the plate in the second. Jordan Fiedor doubled, tripled and knocked in four runs, and Nick DiAndreth was 2 for 2 with four runs for the Spartans (3-0). Tyler Dancu pitched 4 2⁄ 3 innings to get the win.

Softball

Belle Vernon 6, Steel Valley 1 — Bailey Parshall struck out 14 and threw a three-hitter to guide Belle Vernon (2-0) to a nonsection win. Jordan French had a home run and two RBIs.

Hempfield 9, Connellsville 1 — Autumn Beasley hit a grand slam, and Madison Stoner went 3 for 3 with an RBI as Hempfield (2-0) cruised to a nonsection victory.

Stacey Walling went 2 for 3 with a double and RBI as the Spartans had 10 hits. Morgan Ryan earned the complete-game win, allowing six hits and striking out 11.

Ligonier Valley 7, Marion Center 1 — Jane Garver and Lexie Petrof combined to throw a one-hitter as Ligonier Valley (1-0, 1-0) opened District 6 Heritage Conference play with a victory. Garver threw five innings with three strikeouts, and Petrof went two innings, allowing one unearned run with one strikeout. Garver, who had five RBIs, and Lindsey Stormer each homered for Ligonier Valley. Abby Turcheck added three hits.