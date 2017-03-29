Leechburg softball rebounds from opening loss with convincing win over Riverview

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Leechburg softball coach Debbie Young said she hoped her players would be able to take lessons learned from a loss to Freeport in the season opener and apply them to Wednesday's Section 3-A contest against Riverview at Gilpin Park.

Mission accomplished.

Junior Morgan Pierce was on point from the pitcher's circle, and an 11-run fourth inning helped to propel the Blue Devils to a 14-0, five-inning victory over Riverview.

“The girls were disappointed because (the Freeport game) was winable,” Young said. “We talked about the game, saw the errors that were made, the hits we didn't get and what we didn't capitalize on. We had to clean that up, and we did that (Wednesday).”

Leechburg improved to 1-1. Riverview, which had its first scheduled game last Friday postponed because of bad weather, made its season debut.

The start of the game was delayed one hour and 15 minutes as an issue with umpire availability was resolved. The contest orginally was to be played Tuesday, but rain in the morning made the field unplayable.

Leechburg scored a run in each of the first three innings. Pierce helped herself with an RBI double in the first, Kristen Knapp walked to lead off the second and scored on an error and Kasey Klapheke singled to start the third and later scored on a wild pitch.

The Blue Devils had three hits over the first three innings, but their offense came around in the fourth. Fifteen batters came to the plate in the inning and 10 delivered hits, including four doubles and a home run.

Left fielder Keira Jones had two hits in the inning, drove in a run and scored twice, and Knapp delivered a two-run double.

Pinch hitter Aubry Skeel also batted twice in the fourth. She singled in her first plate appearance and scored to make it 6-0.

When she returned to the plate, she crushed a three-run homer to center field that capped the scoring for the inning and for the game.

“That was a crazy inning,” Young said. “The girls just kept hitting. Each one was able to feed off the others.”

A Riverview error early in the inning caused all but one of the Leechburg runs to be unearned. Alyssa Cappa, a freshman making her varsity debut, struck out six and walked two in four innings.

“We just didn't catch the ball when we needed to in that inning, and Alyssa threw a lot of pitches. I think she got a little tired,” Riverview head coach Jim Ashbaugh said.

Cappa threw 108 pitches over her four innings.

“It was our first game, and Leechburg is a really good team,” Ashbaugh said. “We will have to bounce back (Thursday) against Geibel.”

Pierce struck out 11 and walked one. The only hit she gave up was an infield single with two outs in the fifth.

“Morgan keeps getting better. She is so focused,” Young said. “She's had problems with the rise pitch, but she's bringing that down. Only one walk. That's great. I am really excited about her performance.”

Pierce responded to giving up the hit by striking out the final batter to put a bow on the victory.

“I am excited,” Pierce said. “I can't thank my teammates enough for their support. It was a nice team win.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.comor via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.