Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Softball

Young NA softball team hopes to work out kinks

Josh Rizzo | Friday, March 31, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

Starting to find out what the North Allegheny softball team is made of was delayed by extraneous circumstances. The Tigers first two scheduled games — road contests against Penn-Trafford and Upper St. Clair — were both postponed by the weather.

Tigers senior outfielder Maddy DeRubbo is looking forward to seeing what North Allegheny has to offer. They fell short in their first test against South Park, 11-2, last Wednesday in nonsection action.

“We're going to have to work out some kinks,” DeRubbo said. “We only have three seniors and four juniors. The freshman and sophomores who have joined the team are good additions. I think it's going to be a learning year, but a strong year too.”

Solving the mystery of how strong the Tigers, who finished 19-4 and fell a game short of qualifying for the PIAA Class 4A playoffs last season, will depend on pitching. Sophomore Brooke Serbin, who threw six innings in three appearances as a freshman, is the most experienced thrower returning.

Sophomore Ashley Adams, along with freshmen Audra Sapp and Sophia Dollard, also will compete for time.

“It helps a lot, having four pitchers,” North Allegheny pitcher Rick Meister said. “Having two freshmen and two sophomores means they will be competing with and for each other for awhile.”

The Tigers bring back their entire outfield and left side of the infield. Sophomore shortstop Rachel Martindale, who is a Pitt recruit, led the team in average (.429), home runs (four) and RBIs (29) last season. Third baseman Kristen Chomos drove in 11 runs.

Senior catcher Jacqui Sieber batted .474 in 19 at-bats last season. DeRubbo, who hit .217 and had a triple in 23 at-bats as a junior, said working on hitting consistently is the challenge.

North Allegheny wants to score early and put pressure on opponents throughout.

“I've been trying to take as many reps as I can at practice” DeRubbo said. “I ask coaches if we're doing outside hitting, if I'm not hitting it in the correct direction or if I'm rolling my hands what I can possibly do to fix it. What drills I could do on my own to fix it.”

All the work is tailored toward continual improvement.

Meister is excited to see how this team grows and makes a run at qualifying for the first-ever Class 6A playoffs.

“With any young team, communication on the field is important, knowing where one another is,” Meister said. “It's been coming together nicely in practices.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.