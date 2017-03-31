Young NA softball team hopes to work out kinks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Starting to find out what the North Allegheny softball team is made of was delayed by extraneous circumstances. The Tigers first two scheduled games — road contests against Penn-Trafford and Upper St. Clair — were both postponed by the weather.

Tigers senior outfielder Maddy DeRubbo is looking forward to seeing what North Allegheny has to offer. They fell short in their first test against South Park, 11-2, last Wednesday in nonsection action.

“We're going to have to work out some kinks,” DeRubbo said. “We only have three seniors and four juniors. The freshman and sophomores who have joined the team are good additions. I think it's going to be a learning year, but a strong year too.”

Solving the mystery of how strong the Tigers, who finished 19-4 and fell a game short of qualifying for the PIAA Class 4A playoffs last season, will depend on pitching. Sophomore Brooke Serbin, who threw six innings in three appearances as a freshman, is the most experienced thrower returning.

Sophomore Ashley Adams, along with freshmen Audra Sapp and Sophia Dollard, also will compete for time.

“It helps a lot, having four pitchers,” North Allegheny pitcher Rick Meister said. “Having two freshmen and two sophomores means they will be competing with and for each other for awhile.”

The Tigers bring back their entire outfield and left side of the infield. Sophomore shortstop Rachel Martindale, who is a Pitt recruit, led the team in average (.429), home runs (four) and RBIs (29) last season. Third baseman Kristen Chomos drove in 11 runs.

Senior catcher Jacqui Sieber batted .474 in 19 at-bats last season. DeRubbo, who hit .217 and had a triple in 23 at-bats as a junior, said working on hitting consistently is the challenge.

North Allegheny wants to score early and put pressure on opponents throughout.

“I've been trying to take as many reps as I can at practice” DeRubbo said. “I ask coaches if we're doing outside hitting, if I'm not hitting it in the correct direction or if I'm rolling my hands what I can possibly do to fix it. What drills I could do on my own to fix it.”

All the work is tailored toward continual improvement.

Meister is excited to see how this team grows and makes a run at qualifying for the first-ever Class 6A playoffs.

“With any young team, communication on the field is important, knowing where one another is,” Meister said. “It's been coming together nicely in practices.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.