Buckshaw debuts in pitching circle for Shaler softball

Lily Buckshaw's debut as the top pitcher for Shaler softball team seemed to go as quickly as the umpire's command to play ball. Thanks to sharp command and strong work behind the plate, Buckshaw only needed 60 pitches to help the Titans take down Plum, 2-0, on March 27 at home.

“It was really exciting,” Buckshaw said. “I waited for a couple years for this opportunity to start as pitcher. It went very fast. … I was coming off a hamstring strain a couple weeks ago, and that was the first time I was able to pitch.”

Mother Nature has thrown a wet blanket on Buckshaw and her battery mates to build on their momentum. Shaler had two nonsection games rained out before it was scheduled to open Section 3-6A play with games against North Allegheny and Seneca Valley earlier this week. Results from those games were too late for this edition.

What the Titans have demonstrated in their early practices and first game is a dynamic relationship between their two catchers — junior Victoria Grayson and freshman Ella Richards — and Buckshaw.

“Defensively, they are good,” Shaler coach Skip Palmer said. “We haven't had a passed ball during our scrimmage or our game (vs. Plum). We really pounce on them if they miss a ball in practice.”

Having accountability demanded from the outset is something that pushes Buckshaw.

“It's very important to know if there's a lack of focus or laziness going on in practice you are going to bite that in practice,” Buckshaw said. “You don't want to let that transfer into the game.”

The importance of taking practice seriously is something Buckshaw appreciates. Palmer has junior varsity pitchers throwing batting practice against varsity players. That work helped elevate Buckshaw into the starting role.

What Buckshaw developed is an eye for location. She makes her pitches count.

“She hits her spots and keeps the ball down,” Palmer said. “She lets my infield clean up the mess. She's not going to strike out a lot of people. There were two or three innings (against Plum) where she threw four or five pitches in the whole inning.”

Being able to have a quick, efficient start was a refreshing beginning for Buckshaw.

While she knows future starts will be more grueling, leading off with a low-stress one was a good omen.

“It was a huge confidence-booster,” Buckshaw said. “Just going strong and forward, there are things I learned I need to work on. There are also things I'm OK with doing here and there. It's kind of an eye-opener of how the season is going to go. I'm comfortable with how I performed.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.