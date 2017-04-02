Hampton softball team hoping young players can provide depth

Sometimes having to play a lot of first-year starters means a rebuilding phase for a team. But when those starters have talent, that just means more depth.

Coach Ron Fedell is hoping that's the case for his Hampton softball team, which is coming off a 6-11 (3-7 section) season in which injuries took a toll to a team that had a hard time replacing starters.

The Talbots have three freshmen — shortstop Maria Schrecengost, second baseman Lydia Quaglia and pitcher/infield Anneliese Probeck — in their starting lineup this year. Add sophomore third baseman Sydney Kasper to the mix, also a first-year player, and the majority of the infield hadn't seen a varsity pitch before the season started.

“The freshmen are going to struggle at times,” said Fedell, whose team moved into Section 2-5A with perennial stalwarts Mars, Montour and West Allegheny. “In middle school, they are used to being able to do whatever they want. They bat .500. Up here it's different. The pitching is a heck of a lot better. Sometimes, it's a wakeup call for pitchers. But they get used to it and settle down.”

Fedell is hoping that call comes sooner than later for Probeck, who will share the mound with junior Chloe Nelligan, who knows something about freshman success. She made the Section 5-AAA All-Section team in 2015, and now, as a seasoned veteran, she and the other upperclassmen will be expected to give some of that knowledge back.

“Chloe is a kid that you cannot tell whether she's winning 12-0 or losing 12-0,” he said. “She will be a good mentor to Anneliese in that way, the mental side of the game.”

It also helps to have a seasoned catcher — especially if she is the team's top hitter and senior captain. St. Francis (Pa.) recruit Ashley Sheetz knows she will need to show that leadership for the young players to develop quickly.

“Even though we do have a lot of freshmen, I think they have a strong love and passion for the game,” said Sheetz, who also earned all-section honors in 2015. “It's been a lot different from a senior's perspective. It's not just teaching them on the field, but it's also bonding with them.

“We need to be leaders of the team not just in the game but outside the game.”

“I can't begin to tell you enough good things about her,” Fedell said of Sheetz. “She's going to be good for Anneliese, getting her settled when things aren't going well and getting her back on track with her pitches.”

Sheetz is not the only senior. Sisters Haley and Hannah Dietz, both committed to Grove City, will be major contributors. The outfield is rounded out by junior letterwinners Julia Powers and Natalie Klaas, but replacing graduated all-section performer Kat Bittner will be difficult.

“We lost a great outfielder last year and will need some continuity and consistency,” Fedell said. “But those kids are working hard, and all I can ask is to give me 100 percent in what they do. I'm sure they will be good by the end of the year.”

In addition, junior Emily Morris and sophomore Maddie Warner are forcing Fedell's hand on making some tough roster decisions, which is a good thing.

“They are excellent players. I have to find a way to get them into the lineup,” he said. “Last year we had a couple injuries, and it just killed our season. This year, if we get a couple, we can withstand them and still field a strong lineup.”

