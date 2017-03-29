High school roundup: Greensburg Salem softball can't hold lead vs. Armstrong

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ashlyn Gray played the hero Wednesday afternoon, hitting a walk-off home run to give the Armstrong softball team a 12-10 victory over Greensburg Salem in the Section 1-5A opener for both teams.

Emma Kilgore earned the win for Armstrong (1-0, 1-0), which scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Greensburg Salem (0-1, 0-1) had five extra-base hits, including two doubles by Tiffany Bruzda. Emma Carusso took the loss.

Penn-Trafford 14, Woodland Hills 1 (5 inn.) — Miranda Frye had three RBIs, and Lydia DeFazio was 3 for 3 as Penn-Trafford (1-1, 1-0) prevailed in a Section 1-5A opener. Morgan Hilty allowed two hits and earned the win.

Franklin Regional 12, Gateway 1 — In a Section 1-5A opener, Mallory Halleck had two doubles, and Angalee Beall earned the victory for Franklin Regional (2-2, 1-0) .

Hempfield 13, Seneca Valley 1 — Defending WPIAL champion Hempfield (3-0) scored 13 runs in the second inning and rolled to a nonsection win over Seneca Valley (1-2).

The Spartans finished with eight hits and took advance of three errors in the second inning.

Laura Fox had a three-run triple, and Madison Stoner, Autumn Beasley, Jenna Osikowicz, Morgan Ryan, Kelsey Tobin and Jordan Bernard all had RBI hits in the inning.

Ryan, a Notre Dame recruit, allowed two hits and struck out three in three innings to secure the win.

Burrell 12, Jeannette 0 (4 inn.) — Burrell scored seven runs in the second inning to take control of a nonsection game. Chloe Stein had the lone hit for the Jayhawks (0-1). Faith Johnston took the loss.

Ligonier Valley 6, Northern Cambria 0 — Freshman Jane Garver's home run helped Ligonier Valley (2-0, 2-0) to a District 6 Heritage Conference victory.

Baseball

California 13, Mt. Pleasant 5 — Nate Luketich hit a grand slam, went 5 for 5 and had seven RBIs to help California (2-1) defeat Mt. Pleasant (0-1) in nonsection play. Jason Beranek struck out five for the Vikings.

Norwin 6, Allderdice 5 — Norwin (1-0) scored four runs in the sixth inning and won on its new turf field. Ryan Weaver, Nick Zona and Matt Lamanti drove in two runs each for the Knights.

Penn-Trafford 12, Kiski Area 0 (6 inn.) — The Warriors scored five runs in the fourth and sixth innings to earn a nonsection victory. Josh Spiegel had a home run, double and three RBIs for Penn-Trafford (1-0).

Boys tennis

Franklin Regional 4, Hempfield 1 — Vineet Madduru and Surya Seth won singles matches, and the doubles tandems of Justin Lindeman and Joseph Bonfiglio and Joey McGinn and Jack Strobel won in straight sets to help Franklin Regional (2-2, 2-2) prevail in Section 1-AAA.

Penn-Trafford 5, Connellsville 0 — Turner Price, Kevin Lee and Michael Stock won 6-0, 6-0 to lead Penn-Trafford in Section 1-AAA.

Boys track and field

Hempfield 89, Penn-Trafford 61 — Eudel Moreta won the 100 meters, 200, 400 and long jump to help Hempfield earn a Section 1-AAA win.

Girls track and field

Hempfield 114, Penn-Trafford 36 — Gabby Holmberg won the 100, 200, 300 hurdles and triple jump as Hempfield rolled in a Section 1-AAA win.