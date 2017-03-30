Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Softball

Previewing WPIAL Class 6A softball

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 30, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield pitcher Morgan Ryan delivers to a Penn Trafford batter during their game on Friday, Mar ch 24, 2017 at Hempfield high school. Hempfield defeated Penn Trafford 8-5.

Here's a preseason breakdown for WPIAL Class 6A softball:

Preseason Top Five

Team (2016 record)

1. Hempfield (25-2)

2. Shaler (19-2)

3. Canon-McMillan (16-4)

4. Latrobe (17-7)

5. Baldwin (13-5)

Section favorites

Section 1

Canon-McMillan

The Big Macs shared the section title with Baldwin last year and they should battle again. Canon-McMillan returns seven starters, including all-section senior shortstop Brittney Crawford and junior all-section outfielder Kylah Kubiczki. Both are college prospects. George Mason recruit Taylor Dadig leads the way for Baldwin, which was the WPIAL Class AAAA runner-up last season. The junior shortstop hit .485 as a freshman and .541 last season to earn all-section honors. Mt. Lebanon has seven starters back, including all-section junior outfielder Davielle Malizio. The young Blue Devils have four juniors on the roster but no seniors. Bethel Park will be led by junior pitcher Abby Joyce. Brashear, Peters Township and Upper St. Clair also are in Section 1.

Section 2

Hempfield

As the reigning WPIAL and PIAA champion, Hempfield entered the season as the section favorite and beyond. The Spartans return a roster capable of equaling last season's success, led by senior pitcher Morgan Ryan, a Notre Dame recruit who went 23-2 with a 1.11 ERA and 188 strikeouts in an all-state campaign in 2016. Also back are seniors Madi Stoner (.519, 31 RBIs), a Hillsdale recruit, and Jenna Osikowicz (.411), a Seton Hill recruit. Other college-bound players include seniors Ali Belgiovane (Pitt-Johnstown), Jordan Bernard (Wheeling Jesuit), Autumn Beasley (Shenandoah) and Stacey Walling (Pitt-Johnstown). Latrobe also qualified for the PIAA tournament a year ago and returns eight starters, led by senior pitcher Meredith Carr, who was 14-4 with a 1.95 ERA and 97 strikeouts last season. Junior shortstop Karley Kovatch (.375, 17 RBIs) was the Wildcats' leading hitter. A pair of pitchers — senior Danielle Chorba and junior Natalie Krzwiec — will carry the load for Norwin, and senior Johnna Karas (.509, 21 RBIs), a LeMoyne recruit, is a three-year starter and can play infield and outfield. Fox Chapel, Penn Hills and Allderdice also are in Section 2.

Section 3

Shaler

A pair of seniors — shortstop Lauren Miller and outfielder Taylor Jones — return to lead the way for Shaler, which shared the section title with North Allegheny last season. In turn, the Tigers will rely on sophomore shortstop Rachel Martindale, a Pitt recruit. Pine-Richland will be led by senior outfielder Jackie Langer. North Hills has six returning starters, including three seniors. Eight starters are back for Seneca Valley, led by senior outfielder Elayna Nagy, who hit .450 in an all-section campaign. Butler also is in Section 3.

Players to watch

Taylor Dadig, Jr., SS, Baldwin

Rachel Martindale, So., SS., North Allegheny

Lauren Miller, Sr., SS, Shaler

Morgan Ryan, Sr., P, Hempfield

Madi Stoner, Sr., C, Hempfield

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.