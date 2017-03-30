Previewing WPIAL Class 6A softball
Here's a preseason breakdown for WPIAL Class 6A softball:
Preseason Top Five
Team (2016 record)
1. Hempfield (25-2)
2. Shaler (19-2)
3. Canon-McMillan (16-4)
4. Latrobe (17-7)
5. Baldwin (13-5)
Section favorites
Section 1
Canon-McMillan
The Big Macs shared the section title with Baldwin last year and they should battle again. Canon-McMillan returns seven starters, including all-section senior shortstop Brittney Crawford and junior all-section outfielder Kylah Kubiczki. Both are college prospects. George Mason recruit Taylor Dadig leads the way for Baldwin, which was the WPIAL Class AAAA runner-up last season. The junior shortstop hit .485 as a freshman and .541 last season to earn all-section honors. Mt. Lebanon has seven starters back, including all-section junior outfielder Davielle Malizio. The young Blue Devils have four juniors on the roster but no seniors. Bethel Park will be led by junior pitcher Abby Joyce. Brashear, Peters Township and Upper St. Clair also are in Section 1.
Section 2
Hempfield
As the reigning WPIAL and PIAA champion, Hempfield entered the season as the section favorite and beyond. The Spartans return a roster capable of equaling last season's success, led by senior pitcher Morgan Ryan, a Notre Dame recruit who went 23-2 with a 1.11 ERA and 188 strikeouts in an all-state campaign in 2016. Also back are seniors Madi Stoner (.519, 31 RBIs), a Hillsdale recruit, and Jenna Osikowicz (.411), a Seton Hill recruit. Other college-bound players include seniors Ali Belgiovane (Pitt-Johnstown), Jordan Bernard (Wheeling Jesuit), Autumn Beasley (Shenandoah) and Stacey Walling (Pitt-Johnstown). Latrobe also qualified for the PIAA tournament a year ago and returns eight starters, led by senior pitcher Meredith Carr, who was 14-4 with a 1.95 ERA and 97 strikeouts last season. Junior shortstop Karley Kovatch (.375, 17 RBIs) was the Wildcats' leading hitter. A pair of pitchers — senior Danielle Chorba and junior Natalie Krzwiec — will carry the load for Norwin, and senior Johnna Karas (.509, 21 RBIs), a LeMoyne recruit, is a three-year starter and can play infield and outfield. Fox Chapel, Penn Hills and Allderdice also are in Section 2.
Section 3
Shaler
A pair of seniors — shortstop Lauren Miller and outfielder Taylor Jones — return to lead the way for Shaler, which shared the section title with North Allegheny last season. In turn, the Tigers will rely on sophomore shortstop Rachel Martindale, a Pitt recruit. Pine-Richland will be led by senior outfielder Jackie Langer. North Hills has six returning starters, including three seniors. Eight starters are back for Seneca Valley, led by senior outfielder Elayna Nagy, who hit .450 in an all-section campaign. Butler also is in Section 3.
Players to watch
Taylor Dadig, Jr., SS, Baldwin
Rachel Martindale, So., SS., North Allegheny
Lauren Miller, Sr., SS, Shaler
Morgan Ryan, Sr., P, Hempfield
Madi Stoner, Sr., C, Hempfield