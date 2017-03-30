Previewing WPIAL Class 5A softball
Updated 2 hours ago
Here is a preseason breakdown of WPIAL Class 5A softball:
Preseason Top Five
Team (2016 record)
1. West Allegheny (20-3)
2. Penn-Trafford (15-6)
3. Franklin Regional (12-5)
4. Thomas Jefferson (16-3)
5. Moon (10-8)
Section favorites
Section 1
Penn-Trafford
The Warriors appear headed for another offensive explosion in 2017. Six players return after hitting .350 or better last season, including senior Hannah Dobrinick, who hit .540 with five home runs and 27 RBIs. Senior Sarah Koscho earned all-section status after hitting .466, and senior Meghan Marasti batted .403 and was the Section 1-AAAA Player of the Year as a freshman. Senior Bree Ginther hit .386 and also was all-section. Franklin Regional returns nearly its entire starting lineup, including senior first baseman Brooke Zanotto (who batted .598 last year), sophomore outfielder/pitcher Angalee Beall (.485) and sophomore second baseman Mallory Halleck (.425). Six starters are back for Greensburg Salem, including Hannah O'Brian, the team's lone senior. Plum has seven starters back, including senior infielder Michaela Palmieri, who hit .383. Armstrong, Gateway, Kiski Area and Woodland Hills also are in Section 1.
Section 2
Thomas Jefferson
The Jaguars are moving up a classification and return just four starters, but after finishing fourth in WPIAL Class AAA last season, they do have some talented returnees. Alysa Fairman will move from the outfield to the pitching circle, and seniors Lindsay Kalup and Sydney Flinn should be impact players. Trinity will feature all-section senior catcher Payton Barr. Laurel Highlands has seven returning starters and a promising freshman class. Ringgold returns five starters. Albert Gallatin, Connellsville and McKeesport also are in Section 2.
Section 3
West Allegheny
The Indians were WPIAL runners-up in Class AAA last season and return seven starters for a run at a title. The group includes three all-section honorees — senior catcher Brooke Wilson, junior pitcher Ashley Seaman and junior infielder Mackenzie Partyka. Moon will feature 10 players with starting experience, including all-section picks Alyssa Sisko (.542), an outfielder/pitcher, and Lauren Niglio, a shortstop. Montour will be guided by eight returning starters, including all-section picks Leah Vith, at catcher, and Brittney Seibert, at shortstop. Chartiers Valley, Hampton, Mars and Oakland Catholic also are in Section 3.
Players to watch
Hannah Dobrinick, Sr., DP, Penn-Trafford
Alyssa Fairman, Sr., P, Thomas Jefferson
Michaela Palmieri, Sr., INF, Plum
Alyssa Sisko, Jr., OF/P, West Allegheny
Brooke Zanotto, Sr., 1B, Franklin Regional