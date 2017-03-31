Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Previewing WPIAL Class 4A softball

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 31, 2017, 5:45 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Yough's Alona Sleith during practice on Tuesday at Yough Senior High School.

Here's a preseason breakdown for WPIAL Class 4A softball:

Preseason Top Five

Team (2016 record)

1. Yough (22-3)

2. Mt. Pleasant (13-6)

3. Belle Vernon (12-8)

4. Central Valley (11-9)

5. Beaver (11-6)

Section favorites

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant

The Vikings claimed their first WPIAL title last season in Class AAA, making a run to the championship as the No. 12 seed. They are led again this season by junior pitcher Meadow Uncapher, who had more than 125 strikeouts last season. Mt. Pleasant graduated just three players. Derry returns five starters, including junior shortstop/pitcher Chelsea Bisi, a Penn State recruit who hit .571 and has gone two straight seasons without striking out. Highlands, Indiana, Knoch and Uniontown also are in Section 1.

Section 2

Yough

After winning its first PIAA title in Class AAA last season, Yough begins its title defense with a roster filled with returning starters. The group will be led by Alona Sleith (.391, 16 RBIs), shortstop Hannah Bach (.393, 23 runs), second baseman Aubrie Mance (.411, 19 RBIs) and outfielder Olivia Miller (.420, 18 RBIs). Belle Vernon will again be led by junior pitcher Bailey Parshall, a Penn State recruit who went 15-5 with a 0.84 ERA and hit .431 last season. She also had 231 strikeouts, including a school record 17 in a seven-inning game. Six starters return for Elizabeth Forward, which went 12-6 last season. The group includes senior pitcher Lauren Mathews and sophomore shortstop Taylor Ludwick, who were all-section honorees. Carrick, Keystone Oaks, South Fayette and West Mifflin also are in Section 2.

Section 3

Central Valley

Central Valley will challenge for the section title with eight returning starters, including senior shortstop Leah Treemarchi, who hit .450 last season and holds the school's career home run record. Beaver senior all-section catcher Tayven Rousseau, a St. Francis (Pa.) recruit, leads the way for Beaver, which also will feature three-year letter winner Stacey Christ in the outfield. Junior center fielder Paige Ziggas also earned all-section honors. Beaver reached the WPIAL quarterfinals last season. Ambridge, Blackhawk, Hopewell, New Castle and Quaker Valley also are in Section 3.

Players to watch

Chelsea Bisi, Jr., SS/P, Derry

Bailey Parshall, Jr., P, Belle Vernon

Tayven Rousseau, Sr., C, Beaver

Leah Treemarchi, Sr., SS, Central Valley

Meadow Uncapher, Jr., P, Mt. Pleasant

