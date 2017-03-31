Previewing WPIAL Class 3A softball
Here's a preseason breakdown for WPIAL Class 3A softball:
Preseason Top Five
Team (2016 record)
1. Ellwood City (21-1)
2. South Park (16-5)
3. Deer Lakes (16-5)
4. Freeport (13-5)
5. Burrell (11-5)
Section favorites
Section 1
Deer Lakes
A perennial WPIAL title contender, Deer Lakes played in the WPIAL title game for four straight seasons, winning in 2012 and ‘15. Last season ended in the WPIAL quarterfinals, but the Lancers have talent to again contend. This season, they will be led by seniors Brittany Dengler and Shae Robson (13-4, 1.66 ERA, .437 average) and juniors Katelynn Blair and Danielle Huffman (.481, 27 RBIs). Freeport returns seven starters from a team that finished 7-3 in section play, including pitcher Kristie Radvan, who was 11-4 and also hit .482. Outfielder Ally Dejidas hit .612 with four home runs for the Yellowjackets. Burrell, which has reached the postseason for 11 straight years, has eight starters back, including senior Kasey Wolford and junior Brittany Dunn, who will share pitching duties and both play shortstop. The Bucs tied Deer Lakes for the section title last season. East Allegheny, South Allegheny and Valley also are in Section 1.
Section 2
Ellwood City
Defending WPIAL Class AA champion Ellwood City again will be the team to beat, especially with pitcher Skyla Greco back in the circle. The senior was 21-1 last season and led the team to the PIAA quarterfinals. Eight starters return for Avonworth, including all-section players Kimmi D'Ottavio, Addy Helffrich, Elaina Tkazcenko and Maya Kozup. Steel Valley will be led by senior third baseman Krista Bayus and junior infielder Morgan Farrah, who was an all-section pick. Angelina Martin will miss the season with a knee injury. Freedom, which at times started seven freshman last season, also has eight starters back. Riverside has six returning starters, including pitcher MaKenzie McElwain. Beaver Falls also is in Section 2.
Section 3
South Park
The Eagles were WPIAL runners-up last season and have the talent to challenge again. They will be led by Penn State recruit Kaitlyn Morrison and Pitt commit Katlyn Pavlick. Southmoreland has seven letter winners back, including Pitt-Johnstown recruit Olivia Porter, a senior shortstop, and Slippery Rock commit Adeline Nicholson, a senior first baseman. Five starters return for McGuffey, which lost three all-section players to graduation. Brownsville, Charleroi and Waynesburg also are in Section 3.
Players to watch
Ally Dejidas, So., OF/1B, Freeport
Skyla Greco, Sr., P, Ellwood City
Kaitlyn Morrison, So., SS, South Park
Katlyn Pavlick, Jr., 3B, South Park
Kristie Radvan, Sr., P/SS, Freeport