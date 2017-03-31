Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Previewing WPIAL Class 2A softball

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 31, 2017, 7:57 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Chartiers-Houston's Macie Kesneck scores against West Greene in the WPIAL Class A championship game on Friday, June 3, 2016, at California University of Pennsylvania. West Greene won 12-3.

Updated 20 hours ago

Here's a preseason breakdown for WPIAL Class 2A softball:

Preseason Top Five

Team (2016 record)

1. Chartiers-Houston (14-9)

2. Laurel (16-5)

3. CW North Catholic (16-6)

4. Shenango (15-4)

5. Serra (14-1)

Section favorites

Section 1

Serra Catholic

After reaching the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals last season, the Eagles will look to build on a 14-1 season behind six returning starters. The group includes Lauren Kolenik (.488, 23 RBIs) and Simone John (.408, 20 steals). Seton-La Salle returns junior all-section shortstop Lexi Wagner, a Pitt recruit who had a .643 on-base percentage and six home runs. Carlynton returns five starters, including junior catcher/shortstop Lexi Stewart and senior corner infielders Sage and Storm Figura. Brentwood, OLSH and Sto-Rox also compete in Section 1.

Section 2

CW North Catholic

The Trojans captured the Section 3-A title last season and return three all-section players — senior infielder Tayjah White, junior outfielder Bridgette Hudson and sophomore infielder Adrienne Nardone. Greensburg Central Catholic returns senior Felicity Orndoff, junior Karly McBride, senior Carolyn Perz and sophomore Bella Skatell. Orndoff is a college prospect for the Centurions, who only have 13 players. Just two players graduated for Springdale, which is trying to reach the postseason for the first time since 2000. Northgate will rely on pitcher Meadow Conley and catcher Maddy Abramowicz. Apollo-Ridge and Shady Side Academy also are in Section 2.

Section 3

Chartiers-Houston

The Bucs were WPIAL runners-up in Class A last season and return an experienced and loaded lineup. They had three players named to the all-section team last year — senior outfielder Kayla Alderson, senior infielder Macie Kesneck and junior pitcher Kaitlyn Dittrich. Burgettstown graduated three all-section players after finishing 15-7 last season. Bentworth, Beth-Center, Burgettstown, Fraizer, Fort Cherry and Washington also are in Section 3.

Section 4

Laurel

Coming off a 16-5 season that ended in the WPIAL Class AA consolation game, Laurel will be led by sophomore infielder Olivia Lombardo and sophomore pitcher Kayla Ruperto. Both were all-section selections as freshman. Ruperto had more than 200 strikeouts. Shenango graduated three all-section players after finishing 10-0 in Section 4-A, but does return junior all-section catcher Carolyn Peterson. South Side Beaver is led by senior Marist recruit Hunter Hand. Vincentian Academy will be led by pitcher Elizabeth Arnold, who had more than 150 strikeouts. Mohawk, Neshannock and New Brighton also are in Section 4.

Players to watch

Elizabeth Arnold, So., P, Vincentian Academy

Kaitlyn Dittrich, Jr., P, Chartiers-Houston

Hunter Hand, Sr., INF, South Side Beaver

Lauren Kolenik, Sr., CF/INF, Serra Catholic

Lexi Wagner, Jr., SS, Seton-La Salle

