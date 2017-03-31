Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Previewing WPIAL Class A softball

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 31, 2017
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
West Greene's Madison Lampe catches a ball in an attempt to throw out Chartiers-Houston's Macie Shober in the WPIAL Class A championship game on Friday, June 3, 2016, at California University of Pennsylvania. West Greene won 12-3.

Here is a preseason breakdown for WPIAL Class A softball:

Preseason Top Five

Team (2016 record)

1. West Greene (26-2)

2. Carmichaels (11-9)

3. Leechburg (12-7)

4. Monessen (15-7)

5. Sewickley Academy (11-6)

Section favorites

Section 1

Sewickley Academy

The Panthers lost just one senior, but that player was key to the team's run to the WPIAL playoffs last season. They will miss two-time all-section pitcher Savannah Henry, but do return three-time all-section performer Chandler White in their quest for a sixth straight trip to the postseason. Sophomore Theresa Wilson also was an all-section pick in center field last season. Sarah Seamans and Olivia Piccolo return to lead Cornell, and Quigley Catholic will lean on Taylor Kirschner. Aliquippa, Rochester, Union and Western Beaver also are in Section 1.

Section 2

West Greene

West Greene posted the best season in program history last season, finishing 26-2 and earning a WPIAL title and PIAA Class A runner-up trophy. Eight starters return. Madison Renner, Madison Lampe and McKenna Lampe were all-state selections last season. Madison Lampe opened the season by batting .733 with 9 RBIs through four games. Jade Renner has stepped into the pitching circle as a freshman and has struck out 22 batters in 19 innings. McKenna Lampe is batting .667 early on. Madison Renner hit .565 with nine home runs and 66 RBIs last season. Seven starters are back for Carmichaels, including shortstop Natalie McNott (.529) and catcher Megan Walker (.437). Monessen has nine players with starting experience, including two talented pitchers in Dana Vatakis and Destiny Habeck. Avella, California, Jefferson-Morgan and Mapletown also are in Section 2.

Section 3

Leechburg

The Blue Devils finished 8-2 in Section 3-A and return six starters, led by pitcher Morgan Pierce, who was 12-6 with 154 strikeouts. She also hit over .500 with two homers and 17 RBIs. Sophomore catcher Kristen Knapp hit .419 and threw out 13 runners stealing. Senior shortstop Lexie Young (.393) and senior third baseman Brooke Blumer (.404) also return. Five starters return for Bishop Canevin — Alana Losego, Brenna Nolf, Tamara Blue, Haley Pilch and Kasey Kaczorowski. Jeannette has six starters back, including an infield of Jada Morgan, Dymond Crawford, Hannah Poth and Savannah Berry. Ellis School, Geibel, Riverview and St. Joseph also are in Section 3.

Players to watch

Madison Lampe, So., 3B, West Greene

McKenna Lampe, So., CF, West Greene

Morgan Pierce, Jr., P, Leechburg

Madison Renner, Jr., SS/P, West Greene

Chandler White, INF/OF, Sr., Sewickley Academy

