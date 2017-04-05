Kiski Area's Weaver makes quick shift from singing to softball

Erin Weaver sat in silence for a few seconds during an otherwise lengthy and lively conversation in the home dugout of Kiski Area's softball field Monday afternoon. A word association test caused her to pause. Multiple meanings of the word “pitch” swirled around in Weaver's head.

“When you first said that, I thought of a music note,” the Kiski Area junior said. “But then you said pitching, and I thought of the dirt on the field.

“Right now, a lot more of my brain is focused — I mean, it's obviously going to shift (to softball) — but it's focused on music.”

Less than a week separates Weaver from the end of Kiski Area's musical production of “The Little Mermaid,” which ran from March 29 through Saturday after weeks of hours-long rehearsal sessions. Weaver played Ursula, a character she dreamed of performing since the days when she first got involved with the theatrics via show choirs. She seized the opportunity will full knowledge that she'd sacrifice several weeks of practices and a couple games with her softball team, which counted on her as its starting pitcher and key slugger each of the past two seasons.

Rare is the standout athlete at a sizeable high school who wishes to briefly prioritize singing over her favorite sport. Even rarer is a situation in which the athlete makes that decision with the full support of her coach and teammates.

“As a player and student myself at Leechburg, I was used to doing everything,” said coach Maggie Jones, who participated in chorus as a Blue Devil. “Especially at a big school, most kids aren't spread thin that way. I think Erin is a good example of not having to commit to just one thing. I don't think you can do everything. But you certainly can do a couple things and excel if you're disciplined and really committed to those things.

“If we had her coming with us the whole month of March, it would've just been too much on her mentally and physically.”

While attending three-plus-hour rehearsals at night, Weaver kept sharp for the softball season with 6 a.m. practices three times a week at the high school. She took grounders and hit under the supervision of Jones. Catchers Amber Bumbaugh and Courtney Moyer agreed to attend the early-morning workouts to help.

“The hard part is waking up,” said Bumbaugh, who also participated in pre-school pitching sessions with Weaver as a junior and sophomore. “You do feel kind of tired, but you wake up eventually. … It's helping the team, so that's what's most important to me.”

Said Weaver: “I'm so happy they were willing to do that. They're not in musical, but they were still coming to practice every day after school. … It's not their fault that I can't be there. I was very grateful to them.”

The Cavaliers made their appreciation for Weaver known when they went as a group to watch Kiski Area's musical on its opening night. And they reemphasized it on Monday, when Weaver entered the lineup for the first time this season and went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a double in an 11-1, five-inning win over Gateway.

“As much as I love performing and living out that dream, I was getting ready to get back on the dirt with my team this week,” Weaver said. “It is a relief to shift into this part of my life now.”

Weaver hopes the rest of the softball season goes as well as the musical went. She led the Cavaliers in batting average (.389) and slugging (.444) as a freshman while pitching every game. As a sophomore, she ranked behind only Bumbaugh in the key batting categories and split pitching duties with then-freshman Megan Andree.

Kiski Area, which went winless in 2015 and improved with a two-win season in 2016, appears ready to turn the corner with an experienced and deeper roster this spring. And now it has regained a big-swinging, music-singing showstopper.

“It's a good balance,” Weaver, who also plays volleyball, said of her top two passions. “We have different things we talk about and different insides jokes. But at the end of the day, I love coming to both, and I love the people I'm around with both.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.