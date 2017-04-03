Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Softball

Latrobe softball holds off Knights' late rally
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, April 3, 2017, 9:06 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Morgan Schweizer (34) catches a foul ball for an out against Norwin in the top of the seventh on Monday at Latrobe.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Karley Kovatch (13) hits a triple against Norwin in the bottom of the sixth on Monday at Latrobe.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin’s Danielle Chorba (17) dives but is unable to come up with the catch for the out against Latrobe in the top of the fifth on Monday at Latrobe.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin’s Victoria Shimko (21) is swarmed by teammates at home after a home run against Latrobe in the top of the seventh on Monday at Latrobe.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin’s Sara Russell (26) makes the throw to first for the out against Latrobe in the bottom of the sixth on Monday at Latrobe.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin’s Johnna Karas (5) cheers on the next hitter at bat after scoring a run against Latrobe in the top of the fourth on Monday at Latrobe.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Norwin dugout gets fired up after a run against Latrobe in the top of the fourth on Monday at Latrobe.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Karley Kovatch (13) hits a triple against Norwin in the bottom of the sixth on Monday at Latrobe.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin’s Johnna Karas (5) slides safely into home against Latrobe in the top of the fourth on Monday at Latrobe.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin’s Hallie Culbertson (20) celebrates an out against Latrobe in the top of the fifth on Monday at Latrobe.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Makayla Munchinski (14) safe at third against Norwin in the bottom of the fifth on Monday at Latrobe.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin’s Alexandra Brentzel (13) fields a ball in the outfield against Latrobe in the bottom of the first on Monday at Latrobe.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Makayla Munchinski (14) and Latrobe's Karley Kovatch (13) wait for the start of the second inning against Norwin on Monday at Latrobe.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin’s Hallie Culbertson (20) is safe at second after a steal against Latrobe in the top of the fourth on Monday at Latrobe.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin’s Karley Kovatch (13) scores on an errant pitch against Norwin in the bottom of the fifth on Monday at Latrobe.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin’s starting pitcher Natalie Krzywier (3) against Latrobe in the bottom of the first inning on Monday at Latrobe.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin’s Johnna Karas (5) tosses away the ball after making a catch for the out to close out the top of the second inning against Latrobe on Monday at Latrobe.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Latrobe dugout watches Latrobe's Regan McCracken (8) at bat against Norwin on Monday at Latrobe.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Karley Kovatch (13) throws the ball back in field after a catch for an out in the third inning against Norwin on Monday at Latrobe.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin’s Victoria Shimko (21) makes a catch for an out against Latrobe in the bottom of the first inning on Monday at Latrobe.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin’s Danielle Chorba (17) is over thrown at first in the bottom of the first inning against Latrobe on Monday at Latrobe.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin’s starting pitcher Natalie Krzywier (3) and Norwin’s Sara Russell (26) before the bottom of the first against Latrobe on Monday at Latrobe.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin’s Sara Russell (26) catches a foul ball for an out against Latrobe in the top of the fifth on Monday at Latrobe.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Latrobe's starting pitcher Meredith Carr (25) during the top of the first inning against Norwin on Monday at Latrobe.

Updated 4 hours ago

Latrobe softball coach Rick Kozusko didn't turn a disintegrating seventh-inning lead into a five-alarm emergency.

“We had to stay calm and help each other out,” Kozusko said. “If there's a fire, don't panic. Put it out.”

Norwin was sending smoke signals over the fence in the top of the seventh. Victoria Simko hit a solo home run, and Sara Russell followed with a three-run blast to cut Latrobe's six-run lead to two with one out.

But homestanding Latrobe made sure it didn't have to bat in the bottom of the inning, dodging the onslaught to escape with an 8-6 win Monday in the Section 2-6A opener at Graham-Sobota Field.

“We're getting better, but we have to learn to close it out,” Kozusko said. “We have to focus on getting that first out, second out, third out.”

No. 4-ranked Latrobe (2-1, 1-0) was coasting heading into the final inning with an 8-2 lead. It's a good thing shortstop Karley Kovatch delivered a two-run triple in the sixth because it was the insurance the Wildcats needed.

“We stayed focused,” Kovatch said. “We just had to clear our heads and do it. I think we're getting better each game. We're far from playing at our peak.”

Norwin (0-2, 0-1) made life easy on the Wildcats in the first inning, committing three errors that Latrobe turned into runs, and Regan McCracken ripped an RBI single for a 4-0 lead.

Norwin cut it to 4-2 in the fourth on RBIs from Johnna Karas and Maddy Smith.

A sacrifice fly by Rebecca Tatone and passed ball gave Latrobe a 6-2 lead in the fifth before Norwin set the table in the sixth, but to no avail.

With two on and Natalie Krzywisc up, Norwin was called out for not reporting a substitute and the inning ended.

Norwin coach Brian Messich referred to the game as a double whammy.

“I need to take ownership for that,” Messich said. “That was my fault. There were a few inopportune things today for us. It's just our second game. There are growing pains and we had some jitters.”

Still, Norwin showed it can hit.

Shimko's deep blast to left-center made it 8-3 and, after a Latrobe error and infield single by Hailee Culbertson, Russell slammed one of her own to center and suddenly it was 8-6.

That chased Latrobe ace Meredith Carr, who had only allowed four hits and struck out five through six innings. Ashley Pagliei finished in the circle for the Wildcats.

Maddy Smith singled with two outs for Norwin but Pagliei got Carly Cook to pop out to end it.

“We have a pitching staff,” Kozusko said. “We're comfortable with several of our girls pitching. Norwin is a good-hitting team, and we knew they weren't going to go away.”

Makayla Munchinski went 3 for 3 with a double and RBI for Latrobe.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.