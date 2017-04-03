Latrobe softball holds off Knights' late rally

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Latrobe softball coach Rick Kozusko didn't turn a disintegrating seventh-inning lead into a five-alarm emergency.

“We had to stay calm and help each other out,” Kozusko said. “If there's a fire, don't panic. Put it out.”

Norwin was sending smoke signals over the fence in the top of the seventh. Victoria Simko hit a solo home run, and Sara Russell followed with a three-run blast to cut Latrobe's six-run lead to two with one out.

But homestanding Latrobe made sure it didn't have to bat in the bottom of the inning, dodging the onslaught to escape with an 8-6 win Monday in the Section 2-6A opener at Graham-Sobota Field.

“We're getting better, but we have to learn to close it out,” Kozusko said. “We have to focus on getting that first out, second out, third out.”

No. 4-ranked Latrobe (2-1, 1-0) was coasting heading into the final inning with an 8-2 lead. It's a good thing shortstop Karley Kovatch delivered a two-run triple in the sixth because it was the insurance the Wildcats needed.

“We stayed focused,” Kovatch said. “We just had to clear our heads and do it. I think we're getting better each game. We're far from playing at our peak.”

Norwin (0-2, 0-1) made life easy on the Wildcats in the first inning, committing three errors that Latrobe turned into runs, and Regan McCracken ripped an RBI single for a 4-0 lead.

Norwin cut it to 4-2 in the fourth on RBIs from Johnna Karas and Maddy Smith.

A sacrifice fly by Rebecca Tatone and passed ball gave Latrobe a 6-2 lead in the fifth before Norwin set the table in the sixth, but to no avail.

With two on and Natalie Krzywisc up, Norwin was called out for not reporting a substitute and the inning ended.

Norwin coach Brian Messich referred to the game as a double whammy.

“I need to take ownership for that,” Messich said. “That was my fault. There were a few inopportune things today for us. It's just our second game. There are growing pains and we had some jitters.”

Still, Norwin showed it can hit.

Shimko's deep blast to left-center made it 8-3 and, after a Latrobe error and infield single by Hailee Culbertson, Russell slammed one of her own to center and suddenly it was 8-6.

That chased Latrobe ace Meredith Carr, who had only allowed four hits and struck out five through six innings. Ashley Pagliei finished in the circle for the Wildcats.

Maddy Smith singled with two outs for Norwin but Pagliei got Carly Cook to pop out to end it.

“We have a pitching staff,” Kozusko said. “We're comfortable with several of our girls pitching. Norwin is a good-hitting team, and we knew they weren't going to go away.”

Makayla Munchinski went 3 for 3 with a double and RBI for Latrobe.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.