Dunn's double sparks Burrell rally against Deer Lakes

Brittany Dunn hit a screaming line drive down the left-field line in the top of the seventh inning, but it landed wide of fair ground.

Two pitches later, she straightened it out.

Dunn's two-run double to the fence in left plated a pair of Burrell baserunners, sparking a five-run seventh inning that lifted the Bucs to an 8-4 victory over No. 3 Deer Lakes in a Section 1-AAA game Monday.

“We all knew that we could do it,” said Dunn, who was the winning pitcher after two innings in relief of starter Kasey Wolford. “We just had to work together and play our hearts out and have fun.

“All I've got to do is just make solid contact and just follow through with my swing and just hope for the best.”

Burrell (3-2, 2-1), which shared the section title with Deer Lakes last season, rebounded from a 14-0 loss last week against South Allegheny and created more chaos in the section race. Burrell, Deer Lakes and South Allegheny all have one section loss, leaving No. 4 Freeport (5-0, 2-0) alone on top.

“They were focused, very focused,” Burrell coach Brian Eshbaugh said. “They knew what they needed to do, and they did it. They didn't give up. They fought till the end.”

Alaina York led off the seventh with a bunt that went over third baseman Brittany Dengler's head and ended up as an infield double. After Paige Beattie sacrificed York to third, and Wolford walked and stole second, Dunn — the cleanup hitter — came through with the clutch hit, her third of the game.

Sophomore Kayla Santucci added a two-run double and Sara Clark an RBI triple later in the inning as the Bucs finished with 13 hits — three apiece by York, Dunn and Kelly Nitowski.

“The first few innings, they were still tight, but when they let go, they started playing ball and started swinging the bat,” Eshbaugh said. “The nice thing is we had the seniors towards the top of the order (in the seventh), and they did what a senior does.

“We worked on being aggressive. South Allegheny was aggressive on us. We worked on our mistakes from against them, and we probably took a little bit of advice from them. I think you saw that later in the game.”

Deer Lakes (3-1, 2-1) took a 4-3 lead after scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Lancers couldn't finish, dropping a game against Burrell for the second consecutive season.

The Lancers finished with eight hits but had a runner thrown out at the plate in the fifth inning and didn't score after loading the bases with one out in the sixth.

“(Burrell) came in and was focused. They were ready to play the ballgame, and they played a pretty sound game,” Deer Lakes coach Craig Taliani said. “A lot of credit goes to Burrell for pushing the issue.”

Danielle Huffman gave Deer Lakes a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first with a sacrifice fly, but Burrell took the lead in the fourth on Kayla Santucci's bases-loaded, two-run single.

Dunn made it 3-1 in the fifth, as her single scored Wolford from first base when the ball skipped past left fielder Kristen Rudy, but Deer Lakes responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning.

Becca Hoffman's double drove in Casey Buechel and Maria Cerra, but Hoffman was thrown out at home trying to score on Katelynn Blair's double. Huffman singled to center, scoring Blair, but she was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double.

Taliani took the blame for Hoffman getting thrown out at the plate.

“I'm going to say that's probably one of the worst games I've ever coached in my life,” Taliani said. “I'll beat anybody (to the punch) that wants to criticize me. I've already criticized myself over this one. It was a terrible job, and I'm not real happy about that. A team loss starts with coaching and it transferred. We didn't play very well in any facet of the game.”

The competitiveness of Section 1-AAA leaves little time for rest. Burrell travels to face Freeport on Tuesday before a game against Valley on Thursday.

“We definitely can't get complacent,” Dunn said. “We're going to have to work just as hard as we did today, maybe even harder. I know Freeport's probably out to get us, but I feel like we'll do just fine if we work together.”

Deer Lakes plays East Allegheny on Tuesday and Freeport on Thursday.

Said Taliani: “We're going to have to earn it. Nobody's going to give us anything. We'll see how the girls respond. I have good feelings about them — I think they're a tough crew, I think they have a nice camaraderie with each other and seem to have a good team atmosphere. I'm confident we'll get things back together.”

