Softball

Westmoreland high school notebook: Mt. Pleasant's Poulich picks Towson
Bill Beckner Jr. | Saturday, April 8, 2017, 5:57 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Chloe Poulich fields the ball, during softball practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, in Mt. Pleasant, on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Mt. Pleasant's Chloe Poulich
Hempfield's Christian Gorscak tries to get through Plum traffic during the PIHL Penguins Cup Class AA semifinals Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center.
Greensburg Salem's Emily Indof heads the ball against Hempfield's Maddie Semenko on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016 at Hempfield High School. Hempfield won 2-0.

Updated 8 minutes ago

Chloe Poulich has been one of the top power-hitting infielders in local softball since she entered the Mt. Pleasant lineup as a freshman.

Colleges took notice early on, and that led to an early commitment from the big-swinging junior third baseman.

Poulich has committed to play at Towson in Maryland.

Last season, Poulich hit .534 with 11 home runs and 27 RBIs to help lead the Vikings to the WPIAL Class AAA championship, the program's first title.

“Towson is getting a good one with Chloe,” Mt. Pleasant coach Lauren Shaheen said. “She is a wonderful student-athlete who does well on and off the diamond. She is a great addition to any team dynamic and always brings positivity and focus.”

Poulich plays for the Team Pennsylvania 18-U travel/showcase team.

Gorscak signs tender

Hempfield's Christian Gorscak is ready to take the next step in his hockey career. He signed with the Johnstown Tomahawks of the North American Hockey League.

Gorscak, a forward, led the Class AAA Esmark Stars of the North American Prospects League to a 16-U Dixon Cup championship. He scored 100 points — 48 goals and 52 assists — in 77 games. He was an all-NAPHL first-team selection.

Indof to Duquesne

Greensburg Salem soccer standout Emily Indof is headed to Duquesne as a preferred walk-on. It is a change of plans for the senior, who initially chose Cal (Pa.) before Duquesne discovered her at a showcase.

Indof scored 18 goals last season and was an all-WPIAL selection.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

