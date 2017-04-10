Baldwin players make college commitments

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three integral members of the Baldwin softball team — including two juniors — have made their college commitments.

Samantha Wampler, a senior third baseman and four-year varsity starter, will continue her academic/athletic career at Carlow.

Carlow is a member of the NAIA Division II River States Conference in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA); the Celtics softball program is dominated by former WPIAL players.

“I will be studying nursing,” Wampler said. “I chose Carlow because of their outstanding nursing program, and because it was close to home. The coaches at Carlow are also great.

“What really interested me is that it's so hard to find schools that will allow students to play a sport, and also study something as demanding as nursing.”

The two Baldwin juniors, shortstop Taylor Dadig and catcher Carly Santillo, have offered verbal commitments to George Mason and Pitt-Johnstown, respectively.

George Mason is an NCAA Division I school located in Fairfax, Va. and a member of the Atlantic 10 Conference.

“I have visited George Mason and been in contact with the coaches since I was a freshman,” Dadig said. “I felt at home on the campus, and I like that area of the country because it's so close to Washington D.C. I will most likely major in some type of engineering, and I am planning on applying to the honors college at GMU.

“I visited Youngstown State and was in contact with Colgate, but I have always loved everything about George Mason and all the opportunities it has to offer academically and athletically.”

Dadig has been starting at shortstop and batting leadoff since her freshman season at Baldwin. She hit .485 as a freshman and .541 as a sophomore, when she landed first-team all-section honors.

Dadig ranks in the top 10 in her class, and is a member of the National Honor Society, Westinghouse Science Honors Institute and the gifted program at Baldwin.

“Everything that Ed (Wietholder) at Strength, Fitness & Speed has done to help myself and my team has had a huge impact on our performances in games and helped us throughout the offseason,” Dadig said.

Pitt-Johnstown is a member of the NCAA Division II Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

Santillo, a three-year starter at Baldwin, plans to study for a dual-certification in special education and early education in college.

“I chose Pitt-Johnstown for multiple reasons,” Santillo said. “First, the most important thing, I love the campus, and that it's not too big or too small. I also met with two professors and they made me more comfortable with what I am going into. Coach Niki Cognigni makes me feel extremely welcomed onto the team, and I really love her coaching style and the girls on the team. I know I will be very happy at UPJ.”

Santillo was named first-team all-section as a freshman, and honorable-mention all-section as a sophomore.

“My sophomore year was rough because I missed a lot of section games due to having mono,” she said.

While Santillo hit almost .400 as a freshman and .362 as a sophomore, she has made a name for herself defensively.

Through four games this season, she had recorded 97 putouts in 97 chances in her high school career, owned a 1.000 fielding percentage, and had allowed only seven stolen bases (in 25-plus attempts).

Santillo is a member of several extracurricular programs at Baldwin.

“I participate in the Special Olympics club. It's a club to raise awareness of people with disabilities, and I absolutely love it,” she said. “I am also in the Junior Class Club, where all junior activities are planned. I am in the Highlander Choir (‘I've always loved singing.'). I recently have been accepted into the National Honor Society, as well.”

Baldwin opened this week with a 3-0 record in Section 1-6A, and 3-1 overall. The Highlanders defeated Mt. Lebanon, 3-1, Brashear, 22-0, and Upper St. Clair, 5-0, in section play.

“As a senior this year, I am really hoping we make it far,” Wampler said. “My goal right now is to make it to the WPIAL championship (and win), because last year we were extremely close. If we work hard and we are devoted to becoming better players, we have the potential to make it (to the WPIAL finals).”

Baldwin is scheduled to play Thursday at Bethel Park in a showdown of two of the top teams in the section.

“I'm extremely excited to see what this season has in store for our team,” Santillo said. “We have so much potential, and I can't wait to show teams what we have. I expect to go far this year, and I know we can do it with effort and positive attitudes.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.